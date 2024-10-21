Trump Flips Burgers, Harris Rallies Support in Georgia as Election Nears

With less than two weeks until the US elections, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, both presidential candidates, intensified their campaigns over the weekend. While Trump aims for a second term, Harris is vying for her first term as president.

Harris marked her 60th birthday by attending two worship services in Atlanta. At Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia, Stevie Wonder performed, entertaining the crowd with his classic Higher Ground, as well as a rendition of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song. He also sang Happy Birthday to Harris. Addressing her supporters in Georgia, Harris spoke about the current state of the nation, warning, "At this point across our nation, what we do see are some trying to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos." She added, "At this moment, our country is at a crossroads and where we go is up to us."

Meanwhile, Trump made an unannounced stop at a McDonald's franchise in Philadelphia. Wearing an apron over his suit, he joined the staff in making fries and interacting with employees. "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," Trump said, adding, "I like this job." His visit appeared to be in response to Harris’ previous statement about having worked in a fast-food chain during her college years, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the campaign, Harris visited Michigan, where singer and rapper Lizzo expressed her support. "I already voted early, and I voted for Harris," Lizzo, a Detroit native, told the crowd. In Michigan, Harris also reiterated her stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, calling for a ceasefire. "This creates an opening that I believe we must take full advantage of -- to dedicate ourselves to ending this war and bringing the hostages home," she stated to the media.

