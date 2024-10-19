Major Fire Engulfs Production Hall in Karnobat's Industrial Area

Society » INCIDENTS | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Major Fire Engulfs Production Hall in Karnobat's Industrial Area @Pixabay

This morning, a fire broke out in the production hall of a private nut trading company situated in the northern industrial zone in the Bulgarian town of Karnobat. The emergency call was received in the early hours.

Upon arrival, fire and police teams discovered that the fire was rapidly spreading and engulfing a significant area of the building. Reinforcements were called in, with additional firefighting units dispatched from Aytos and Burgas. Currently, five fire engines and nearly 15 firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze in the hall, which spans a total area of 1,500 square meters.

Senior Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev, the director of the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population in Burgas, is present at the scene, coordinating the firefighting operations. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karnobat, fire, firefighters

Related Articles:

Minibus Catches Fire on Pazardzhik-Velingrad Road, Passengers Escape Unharmed

A minibus traveling along the Pazardzhik-Velingrad road caught fire while in motion, leading to a dangerous situation

Society » Incidents | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 13:14

Fires Erupt in Plovdiv and Vratsa, Thick Smoke Spreads Over Neighborhoods

A major fire erupted at the facility of the municipal company "Chistota" (garbage collecting) in Plovdiv early in the morning

Society » Incidents | October 11, 2024, Friday // 09:49

Sofia Fire Forces Woman to Jump from Building as Flames Spread

A significant fire broke out in central Sofia last nigh

Society » Incidents | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:38

Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:26

Woman Arrested in Sofia for Burning Russian Flag in Protest

A young woman was arrested in Sofia after setting fire to the Russian flag on Thursday afternoon

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 11:41

Fire in Rila National Park Continues Unabated for Nearly a Week

The battle against the large fire in Rila, above Dupnitsa, has been ongoing for nearly a week

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

In Just One Month: Over 28,000 Speeding Violations Recorded on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard

In September, over 28,000 drivers were caught violating the speed limit of 70 km/h on Sofia's "Bulgaria" Boulevard.

Society » Incidents | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

Polish Girl Struck by Car While Legally Crossing in Bulgarian Resort Town

A 9-year-old girl from Poland was struck by a car while crossing a footpath in Primorsko yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2024, Monday // 09:15

Minibus Catches Fire on Pazardzhik-Velingrad Road, Passengers Escape Unharmed

A minibus traveling along the Pazardzhik-Velingrad road caught fire while in motion, leading to a dangerous situation

Society » Incidents | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 13:14

Bulgaria: Driver Sentenced to Six Years for Fatal Crash That Killed Father and Two Children

Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V

Society » Incidents | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:18

Teenage Girl Crashes Father's Car into Varna Underpass

In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops

Society » Incidents | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Search Ends in Heartbreak: Bilyana Petrova Found Deceased

Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead

Society » Incidents | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria