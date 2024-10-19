Major Fire Engulfs Production Hall in Karnobat's Industrial Area

This morning, a fire broke out in the production hall of a private nut trading company situated in the northern industrial zone in the Bulgarian town of Karnobat. The emergency call was received in the early hours.

Upon arrival, fire and police teams discovered that the fire was rapidly spreading and engulfing a significant area of the building. Reinforcements were called in, with additional firefighting units dispatched from Aytos and Burgas. Currently, five fire engines and nearly 15 firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze in the hall, which spans a total area of 1,500 square meters.

Senior Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev, the director of the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population in Burgas, is present at the scene, coordinating the firefighting operations. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing.