Sunny Skies with Chilly Mornings: Weather Forecast for October 21

The night will remain clear and calm, with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Some morning fog may form in fields and areas close to water bodies. Temperatures will drop to lows between -2°C and 3°C, hovering around 0°C in Sofia. There may be temporary increases in cloud cover, particularly in the far western regions. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Daytime highs are forecasted to range between 15°C and 20°C, with Sofia reaching around 18°C.

On the Black Sea coast, conditions will stay mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the north, with temperatures peaking between 14°C and 16°C. The sea will have a water temperature of 18°C to 19°C, and waves will be moderate, reaching 2-3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, accompanied by light easterly winds, which will be moderate and northeasterly at higher altitudes. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 12°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be approximately 8°C.