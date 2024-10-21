Sunny Skies with Chilly Mornings: Weather Forecast for October 21

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 17:20
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies with Chilly Mornings: Weather Forecast for October 21 Photo: Stella Ivanova

The night will remain clear and calm, with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Some morning fog may form in fields and areas close to water bodies. Temperatures will drop to lows between -2°C and 3°C, hovering around 0°C in Sofia. There may be temporary increases in cloud cover, particularly in the far western regions. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Daytime highs are forecasted to range between 15°C and 20°C, with Sofia reaching around 18°C.

On the Black Sea coast, conditions will stay mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the north, with temperatures peaking between 14°C and 16°C. The sea will have a water temperature of 18°C to 19°C, and waves will be moderate, reaching 2-3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, accompanied by light easterly winds, which will be moderate and northeasterly at higher altitudes. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 12°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be approximately 8°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Foggy Mornings and Clear Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on October 22

Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear and calm, with fog developing after midnight near water bodies and in low-lying areas

Society » Environment | October 21, 2024, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Economist Assures Eurozone Entry Remains Secure Amid Budget Challenges

Bulgarian economist Georgi Ganev assured that the country’s entry into the Eurozone is not at risk

Business » Finance | October 21, 2024, Monday // 15:08

Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025

Bulgaria is preparing to receive its second air ambulance helicopter, expected in January 2025

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:11

Burgas Hospital Successfully Treats Woman Infected with Rare 'Flesh-Eating' Bacteria

A woman infected with the rare but perilous bacterium Vibrio vulnificus has been successfully treated at Burgas City Hospital

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Periods of High Inflation in Bulgaria Are Over, Says Statistical Chief

According to Assoc. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), periods of high inflation in Bulgaria are now a thing of the past

Business » Finance | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 09:03

Fitch Confirms Bulgaria’s BBB Rating, Boosting Eurozone Hopes

Fitch Ratings has confirmed Bulgaria's long-term credit rating at BBB with a positive outlook

Business » Finance | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 08:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures for Bulgaria

The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers

Society » Environment | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:03

Bulgarian Town Hits Record Low of -4 Degrees as Autumn Cold Sets In

The first signs of cold weather this autumn have been confirmed, with the meteorologist on duty at the weather station on Mount Rozhen reporting significant drops in temperature.

Society » Environment | October 18, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Sunny October 18 Ahead: Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country

Society » Environment | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Bulgaria Faces Potential Legal Action from EU Over Air Quality Issues

Bulgaria may face the possibility of a new criminal procedure initiated by the European Commission due to air pollution concerns

Society » Environment | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:31

Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria with Strong Winds in the East

On October 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 17:28

Cooler Temperatures and Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16

Society » Environment | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria