Gradual Heating Activation Begins in Sofia: Schools and Health Facilities Prioritized

Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Sofia) has announced that the gradual start-up of the heating system in the capital will begin on October 21.

Heating will be supplied in phases starting Monday, prioritizing schools, kindergartens, and healthcare facilities first, followed by administrative and residential buildings.

Customers are advised to fully open the valves on their radiators to avoid the need for extra venting once the heating is operational. Additionally, they should check their electronic distribution devices and contact their heat accounting service if any displays are not working.

Before the heating begins, it’s important for residents to complete any ongoing repairs and refill any drained systems. Heating will not be activated in buildings where the internal systems remain unfilled, indicating ongoing renovations.

For customers who wish to start heating at a later time, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" allows them to submit an application along with a decision from their condominium’s general meeting to the relevant heating district.

Further details about the heating season can be obtained by calling +359 700 11 111 or through the company’s digital information channels.