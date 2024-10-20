Bulgarian Man Arrested in Greece for Involvement in Illegal Child Adoption Ring

Greek authorities have arrested a Bulgarian national involved in an illegal child adoption ring operating between Bulgaria and Greece. The 30-year-old man was detained during a routine identity check in central Athens.

Police report that the individual is connected to at least six cases of illicit adoption involving Bulgarian children. As part of a criminal network, the man targeted vulnerable pregnant women in Bulgaria, offering them money in exchange for their newborns, which were then transferred to Greece for adoption.

Investigations reveal that he facilitated the transactions between the mothers and a network consisting of doctors and lawyers who helped legalize these adoptions. The man is said to have received over 10,000 euros for his role in brokering the arrangements.

The price per child has now escalated to over 30,000 euros, according to anti-trafficking investigators. Authorities have presented undisputed evidence proving the suspect profited from the sale of children. He has been referred to the prosecutor's office for further legal proceedings.

