Sofia Sees 12% Increase in Tourist Arrivals in First Half of Year

In the first half of the year, Sofia experienced a 12% increase in tourist arrivals compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Unified Tourist Information System of the Ministry of Tourism. The number of registered overnight stays also rose by 10%, with nearly 60% of visitors being foreign tourists.

Tourist numbers have shown consistent growth over the first nine months, with March to November being the peak season for tourism. Despite traditionally weaker winter months, summer has seen a significant uptick in visitors. Anton Penev, director of the municipal tourism enterprise of the Capital Municipality, noted a shift in the seasonal trends that previously favored strong spring and autumn tourism.

The primary markets for Sofia’s tourism are its neighboring countries, including Turkey, Greece, and Romania, along with visitors from Italy, Spain, Germany, Israel, and the United States. Recently, there has been a notable rise in interest from Asian markets, particularly China and India, as well as visitors from Australia. Many of these tourists come for weekend trips or business, with an average stay of slightly over two days.

Cultural and historical tourism is thriving, with a focus on hosting events and conferences. The Municipal Tourism Enterprise aims to create incentives for tourists to extend their visits. New initiatives include bird-watching routes, showcasing over 200 species of birds in Sofia, and tours highlighting street art and post-war architecture.

Sofia is promoting a variety of activities to attract visitors, including the "Sofia for Beginners in 55 Steps" free walking tour that takes place every Saturday. This tour starts at the Battenberg Tomb and concludes at the Regional History Museum, requiring prior registration on the official tourism website or at designated tourist information centers. This initiative is backed by the Association of Tour Guides in Bulgaria, with each tour led by a professional guide.

Additionally, the "Get to Know Sofia" program, aimed at preschool and primary school children, was launched on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day. This initiative allows kindergartens and schools to participate at no cost, fostering an appreciation for the city among young residents.

Penev mentioned that the accommodation options in Sofia are expanding, with the anticipated opening of several new large establishments and the rebranding of existing hotels. Currently, there are over 2,000 registered short-term rental apartments available through online platforms.

The municipal tourism enterprise is also prioritizing improvements to the overall tourist infrastructure. Renovations have begun for the tourist information centers, including a complete upgrade of the one located in the underpass of Sofia University. A new information center, housed in a refurbished tram, will soon be opened in the garden of the Regional History Museum, and discussions are in progress to establish a center at Sofia Airport in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

Efforts are underway to enhance tourist navigation, making entry and exit points more welcoming and showcasing what Sofia is known for.