Sofia Sees 12% Increase in Tourist Arrivals in First Half of Year

Business » TOURISM | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 13:55
Bulgaria: Sofia Sees 12% Increase in Tourist Arrivals in First Half of Year Photos: Stella Ivanova

In the first half of the year, Sofia experienced a 12% increase in tourist arrivals compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Unified Tourist Information System of the Ministry of Tourism. The number of registered overnight stays also rose by 10%, with nearly 60% of visitors being foreign tourists.

Tourist numbers have shown consistent growth over the first nine months, with March to November being the peak season for tourism. Despite traditionally weaker winter months, summer has seen a significant uptick in visitors. Anton Penev, director of the municipal tourism enterprise of the Capital Municipality, noted a shift in the seasonal trends that previously favored strong spring and autumn tourism.

The primary markets for Sofia’s tourism are its neighboring countries, including Turkey, Greece, and Romania, along with visitors from Italy, Spain, Germany, Israel, and the United States. Recently, there has been a notable rise in interest from Asian markets, particularly China and India, as well as visitors from Australia. Many of these tourists come for weekend trips or business, with an average stay of slightly over two days.

Cultural and historical tourism is thriving, with a focus on hosting events and conferences. The Municipal Tourism Enterprise aims to create incentives for tourists to extend their visits. New initiatives include bird-watching routes, showcasing over 200 species of birds in Sofia, and tours highlighting street art and post-war architecture.

Sofia is promoting a variety of activities to attract visitors, including the "Sofia for Beginners in 55 Steps" free walking tour that takes place every Saturday. This tour starts at the Battenberg Tomb and concludes at the Regional History Museum, requiring prior registration on the official tourism website or at designated tourist information centers. This initiative is backed by the Association of Tour Guides in Bulgaria, with each tour led by a professional guide.

Additionally, the "Get to Know Sofia" program, aimed at preschool and primary school children, was launched on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day. This initiative allows kindergartens and schools to participate at no cost, fostering an appreciation for the city among young residents.

Penev mentioned that the accommodation options in Sofia are expanding, with the anticipated opening of several new large establishments and the rebranding of existing hotels. Currently, there are over 2,000 registered short-term rental apartments available through online platforms.

The municipal tourism enterprise is also prioritizing improvements to the overall tourist infrastructure. Renovations have begun for the tourist information centers, including a complete upgrade of the one located in the underpass of Sofia University. A new information center, housed in a refurbished tram, will soon be opened in the garden of the Regional History Museum, and discussions are in progress to establish a center at Sofia Airport in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

Efforts are underway to enhance tourist navigation, making entry and exit points more welcoming and showcasing what Sofia is known for.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, tourists, number

Related Articles:

Gradual Heating Activation Begins in Sofia: Schools and Health Facilities Prioritized

Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Sofia) has announced that the gradual start-up of the heating system in the capital will begin on October 21

Business » Energy | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 14:25

Sofia's Boulevards Set for Major Renovations: What to Expect in 2024 and Beyond

Sofia is set to undergo significant infrastructural changes this year and in 2025

Society | October 18, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Sofia Police Dismantle Criminal Group Engaged in Extortion and Threats

The Sofia Police Department (SDVR) has dismantled a criminal group involved in making threats, extortion, and racketeering

Crime | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Sofia's Slatina District to Welcome New 75-Meter High-Rise Development

Two new buildings, each 75 meters tall, are set to be constructed in Sofia's "Slatina" district

Business » Properties | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:12

Search Ends in Heartbreak: Bilyana Petrova Found Deceased

Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead

Society » Incidents | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Holiday Travelers Warned: Increasing Guesthouse Scams in Bulgaria

Gabriela Rumenova, creator of the "We, the users" platform, advises holiday travelers to start checking deals and booking early to secure accommodations for Christmas and New Year,

Business » Tourism | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:51

Tourism Revenue in Bulgaria Grows Despite Fewer Local Stays in August

In August, 733,000 Bulgarians stayed at hotels, motels, and campsites within the country

Business » Tourism | October 12, 2024, Saturday // 10:45

Plovdiv Airport Resumes Direct Service to Manchester, Tickets Now Available

Plovdiv Airport has announced the resumption of direct flights to Manchester

Business » Tourism | October 7, 2024, Monday // 19:00

Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Highlights 2024 as Best Year Yet, but Challenges Remain

Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev announced that 2024 has been the best year for Bulgarian tourism since the introduction of statistical tracking. Indicators such as tourism revenue

Business » Tourism | October 4, 2024, Friday // 09:35

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Oktoberfest Celebrations Across Europe

Autumn has swiftly arrived, bringing with it the highly anticipated Oktoberfest, one of the world's most renowned festivals that attracts thousands of beer enthusiasts every year.

Business » Tourism | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Draws Strong Interest at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

The Ministry of Tourism successfully showcased Bulgaria at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

Business » Tourism | September 30, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria