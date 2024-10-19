Bulgaria: Special Operations Against Pedophiles Result in Nine Arrests

Crime | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 13:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Special Operations Against Pedophiles Result in Nine Arrests

Bulgaria's Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) has executed targeted police operations against online sexual exploitation of children across the country, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. These operations, conducted over the past two months, resulted in the detention of nine individuals aged between 35 and 48.

Investigations revealed that two suspects used false identities to initiate online contacts with teenagers, posing as peers to gain their trust. They manipulated the minors into engaging in pornographic performances, after which they blackmailed them with threats of distributing the materials.

In addition, three of the detainees utilized an online application to join exclusive groups that required recommendations for access. These groups shared materials involving sexual perversions with minors, predominantly young boys.

Four other suspects were found using peer-to-peer networks to download files depicting child sexual abuse, intending to exchange this material with sex offenders internationally. Law enforcement seized a significant amount of evidence, including computer systems, laptops, external storage devices, flash drives, video cameras, and other media containing explicit content involving child sexual abuse.

The investigation is ongoing, and all cases are being managed under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

