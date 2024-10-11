Minibus Catches Fire on Pazardzhik-Velingrad Road, Passengers Escape Unharmed

Fires Erupt in Plovdiv and Vratsa, Thick Smoke Spreads Over Neighborhoods
A major fire erupted at the facility of the municipal company "Chistota" (garbage collecting) in Plovdiv early in the morning
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
A minibus traveling along the Pazardzhik-Velingrad road caught fire while in motion, leading to a dangerous situation. The incident occurred shortly after the railway crossing on the route towards Velingrad. The vehicle, which was carrying several passengers, unexpectedly ignited during the drive. Fortunately, everyone on board managed to exit safely, and no injuries were reported.
A fire truck arrived promptly at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the minibus was completely destroyed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with initial assessments suggesting it was likely due to a technical malfunction.
The incident caused significant traffic disruption, leading to a long traffic jam along the road. Police officers are present on-site to regulate the flow of vehicles and ease congestion.
In a related update, police in Pazardzhik reported a decline in the number of accidents during the first half of October compared to the same period last year. The number of serious injuries on the roads has also dropped. Since the beginning of the month, the district has recorded 14 accidents. Law enforcement attributes these improved figures to increased road monitoring.
Additionally, there has been a reduction in the number of drivers caught under the influence of drugs. However, police have noted that 17 drivers were apprehended for operating vehicles without a license.
Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V
In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops
Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead
In Sofia, 588 serious road accidents have occurred this year, 11 fewer than the same period last year, according
Police in Sofia are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman named Bilyana Petrova
Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense's commission investigating the September 13 aviation accident at Graf Ignatievo Airbase, which resulted in the deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023