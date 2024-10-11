Minibus Catches Fire on Pazardzhik-Velingrad Road, Passengers Escape Unharmed

A minibus traveling along the Pazardzhik-Velingrad road caught fire while in motion, leading to a dangerous situation. The incident occurred shortly after the railway crossing on the route towards Velingrad. The vehicle, which was carrying several passengers, unexpectedly ignited during the drive. Fortunately, everyone on board managed to exit safely, and no injuries were reported.

A fire truck arrived promptly at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the minibus was completely destroyed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with initial assessments suggesting it was likely due to a technical malfunction.

The incident caused significant traffic disruption, leading to a long traffic jam along the road. Police officers are present on-site to regulate the flow of vehicles and ease congestion.

In a related update, police in Pazardzhik reported a decline in the number of accidents during the first half of October compared to the same period last year. The number of serious injuries on the roads has also dropped. Since the beginning of the month, the district has recorded 14 accidents. Law enforcement attributes these improved figures to increased road monitoring.

Additionally, there has been a reduction in the number of drivers caught under the influence of drugs. However, police have noted that 17 drivers were apprehended for operating vehicles without a license.