Drone Attack Targets Netanyahu's Residence Amid Escalating Tensions with Lebanon

World | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 13:11
Earlier this morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea was the target of a drone attack launched from Lebanon, according to reports by The Times of Israel citing the Prime Minister's Office. The statement clarified that neither Netanyahu nor his wife, Sara, were at home during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

In addition to this strike, two other drones originating from Lebanon were intercepted and downed by Israel’s air defense systems, causing sirens to sound in Tel Aviv. The sirens also blared in several communities in northern Israel, particularly in the Haifa Bay area, as warnings of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon were issued. Cities and towns such as Kfar HaMaccabi, Usha, Kiryat Yam, and several others were among the locations affected.

Amid the heightened conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, urging for an end to the hostilities. He stated that the war could conclude as early as tomorrow if Hamas agreed to disarm and release the hostages. He emphasized that Yahya Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader and the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, had been killed by Israeli forces in Rafah, highlighting this as a turning point in the conflict.

In a video shared on "X", Netanyahu affirmed that Hamas currently holds 101 hostages in Gaza, including individuals from 23 different countries, alongside Israeli citizens. He stressed Israel’s determination to secure the safe return of all hostages, pledging that the nation would use every available resource to bring them home. Netanyahu assured that Israel would guarantee the safety of anyone involved in their release.

He also delivered a stern warning, stating that those responsible for harming the hostages would be pursued and brought to justice. Furthermore, he conveyed a message of hope to the region, suggesting that the alliance of terrorist groups supported by Iran was beginning to collapse, referencing the ongoing developments in Gaza.

