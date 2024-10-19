Israeli Strikes in Gaza Leave Over 30 Dead

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 33 people, coinciding with the announcement of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death. Among those killed, 21 were women, according to health authorities in Gaza, specifically from an attack on the Jabalia refugee area. The strike injured 85 people and led to the collapse of three family homes. Many of the injured are being treated on the floor of Al-Awda Hospital, which was also targeted during the week, as the hospital’s wards are currently full.

According to the United Nations, Jabalia is a densely populated area home to around 400,000 residents, many of whom are displaced individuals who fled from other parts of Gaza. Despite their attempts to find safety, they remain under fire as the situation escalates. UN humanitarian aid chief Georgios Petropoulos described the living conditions as dire, noting that people are surviving in extremely harsh circumstances.

In northern Gaza, reports indicate that a total of 39 people were killed in other Israeli strikes on Friday. The UN has previously confirmed extensive damage in the region, including hits on health facilities, housing for displaced persons, and food distribution centers. The latest information, however, remains unverified as the area is currently under a communication blackout.

Despite ongoing concerns, 30 trucks carrying essential supplies such as food, water, and medical aid were allowed into Gaza on Friday. However, Reuters reports that this aid is not reaching the most critical areas, like Jabalia. For two weeks, humanitarian aid to northern Gaza was blocked by Israel until pressure from US officials raised the possibility of halting military supplies if aid access remained restricted.

Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli acknowledged the blockade of northern Gaza, stating that the areas had been previously open for evacuation but are now under tight control. Although international law prohibits the starvation of civilian populations, which is considered a war crime, the minister dismissed such accusations.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv confirmed its commitment to continue military operations in Gaza following Sinwar’s death in Rafah, a southern city in the Strip. Hamas, in response, has stated it will not release hostages held for over a year until Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza.

