Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders, by the end of this year. This announcement comes after several previous challenges in the country’s quest for full integration into the Schengen framework.

The Schengen Area enables passport-free travel among member countries, greatly facilitating movement for both citizens and visitors. While Romania has been part of the Schengen framework for air and maritime borders since March 31, 2024, land border controls continue to be in effect.

In a recent interview with Romania TV, Ciolacu declared, "This year, Romania will enter Schengen with certainty." He highlighted that he and his key ministers have been engaged in fruitful discussions with European partners, particularly with officials from Austria, to advance this process.

Despite his confidence, Ciolacu acknowledged that challenges still exist. Historically, Austria has been a significant barrier to Romania’s complete Schengen membership, voicing concerns related to border security and migration management. Recently, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated that, although some progress has been made, Romania's full admission is not imminent.

To gain full Schengen membership, Romania needs to fulfill specific technical requirements, followed by a political consensus from current member states. The upcoming EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs meeting on December 12-13 is expected to address Romania's membership status.

As Romania nears the end of the year, the government remains committed to achieving membership in the Schengen Area with land borders, making it a key priority in national policy. With ongoing negotiations and a determined leadership, the country appears poised to make meaningful progress toward this long-desired goal.