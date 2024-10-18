Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders, by the end of this year. This announcement comes after several previous challenges in the country’s quest for full integration into the Schengen framework.
The Schengen Area enables passport-free travel among member countries, greatly facilitating movement for both citizens and visitors. While Romania has been part of the Schengen framework for air and maritime borders since March 31, 2024, land border controls continue to be in effect.
In a recent interview with Romania TV, Ciolacu declared, "This year, Romania will enter Schengen with certainty." He highlighted that he and his key ministers have been engaged in fruitful discussions with European partners, particularly with officials from Austria, to advance this process.
Despite his confidence, Ciolacu acknowledged that challenges still exist. Historically, Austria has been a significant barrier to Romania’s complete Schengen membership, voicing concerns related to border security and migration management. Recently, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated that, although some progress has been made, Romania's full admission is not imminent.
To gain full Schengen membership, Romania needs to fulfill specific technical requirements, followed by a political consensus from current member states. The upcoming EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs meeting on December 12-13 is expected to address Romania's membership status.
As Romania nears the end of the year, the government remains committed to achieving membership in the Schengen Area with land borders, making it a key priority in national policy. With ongoing negotiations and a determined leadership, the country appears poised to make meaningful progress toward this long-desired goal.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants
Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain
The European Commission has announced it will allocate 25 million euros to EU member states to enhance the voluntary return of migrants who lack the right to remain
Albania has welcomed its first group of 16 migrants deported from Italy
The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023