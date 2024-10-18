Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:01
Bulgaria: Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders, by the end of this year. This announcement comes after several previous challenges in the country’s quest for full integration into the Schengen framework.

The Schengen Area enables passport-free travel among member countries, greatly facilitating movement for both citizens and visitors. While Romania has been part of the Schengen framework for air and maritime borders since March 31, 2024, land border controls continue to be in effect.

In a recent interview with Romania TV, Ciolacu declared, "This year, Romania will enter Schengen with certainty." He highlighted that he and his key ministers have been engaged in fruitful discussions with European partners, particularly with officials from Austria, to advance this process.

Despite his confidence, Ciolacu acknowledged that challenges still exist. Historically, Austria has been a significant barrier to Romania’s complete Schengen membership, voicing concerns related to border security and migration management. Recently, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated that, although some progress has been made, Romania's full admission is not imminent.

To gain full Schengen membership, Romania needs to fulfill specific technical requirements, followed by a political consensus from current member states. The upcoming EU Council for Justice and Home Affairs meeting on December 12-13 is expected to address Romania's membership status.

As Romania nears the end of the year, the government remains committed to achieving membership in the Schengen Area with land borders, making it a key priority in national policy. With ongoing negotiations and a determined leadership, the country appears poised to make meaningful progress toward this long-desired goal.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ciolacu, Romania, Schengen

Related Articles:

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:23

Hungary Pushes for Schengen Inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in EU Agenda for December

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union plans to include the topic of lifting land border checks for Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 09:39

Acting Interior Minister: Bulgaria Has Fulfilled All Schengen Requirements

Acting Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov stated today in Luxembourg that Bulgaria has received substantial support for full Schengen membership during a meeting of the EU Council

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 17:10

Austria Maintains Veto on Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen Accession

Austria remains unwilling to lift its veto on removing border controls for Bulgaria and Romania at land borders

World » EU | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:05

EU Pushes for Schengen Entry of Bulgaria and Romania by Year-End

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg

World » EU | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45

Hungary Aims to Facilitate Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

A source from the Hungarian EU presidency expressed optimism regarding the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area

World » EU | October 4, 2024, Friday // 12:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

EU Allocates €25 Million to Boost Voluntary Migrant Return Programs

The European Commission has announced it will allocate 25 million euros to EU member states to enhance the voluntary return of migrants who lack the right to remain

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Albania Welcomes First Migrants Under Italy's Controversial Deportation Deal

Albania has welcomed its first group of 16 migrants deported from Italy

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Frontex Reports 42% Decline in Illegal EU Border Crossings This Year

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria