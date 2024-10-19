Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioned during his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Berlin. Scholz expressed gratitude to the US for its continued support of Kyiv.

President Biden arrived in Berlin last night for a brief visit. He met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz, with further talks scheduled later in the day with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who are also visiting the German capital.

During his visit, Biden urged Germany and other allies to maintain their support for Ukraine until Russian forces are fully repelled. Speaking at a press conference alongside President Steinmeier, he emphasized the importance of not backing down, despite the challenges posed by the winter. Biden praised Germany's efforts in helping ensure Ukraine’s resistance and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing in his objectives.

"The vision of a whole and free Europe is our mission today," Biden remarked.

He also highlighted the strengthened US-German relations and noted that NATO remains more unified than ever. Scholz reiterated his call for NATO to stay out of direct involvement in the conflict and expressed appreciation to Biden for his support of Ukraine over the past two years.

"With your help, Ukraine has resisted Russia’s aggression for two years now. Putin cannot sustain this war," Scholz stated.

Biden urged Ukraine's allies to remain resolute as Kyiv faces another harsh winter. Standing beside Scholz, he also commended Germany’s commitment to raise defense spending to NATO's 2% GDP target and mentioned that they would discuss the Middle East situation and Iran-related issues.

Scholz and Biden confirmed their agreement to provide a 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine next year.

The afternoon’s talks between European leaders and the US president will again focus on the Ukraine conflict. The leaders initially planned to meet last week at the Ramstein Air Base, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to present his "plan to win the war." However, Biden's visit was delayed by Hurricane Milton, leading to the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting. Instead, the discussions will now take place in a series of bilateral meetings.