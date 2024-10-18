Greece Ranks Last in Europe for Wage-to-Rent Affordability

Bulgarian Mafia Ranks Among Greece's Most Notorious Crime Groups
A recent journalistic investigation has ranked the Bulgarian mafia among the top 10 organized crime syndicates operating in Greece
A Eurostat survey reveals that Greeks face significant challenges in affording housing, with over 26% struggling or unable to meet the high rental costs. Greece is ranked last in Europe for the wage-to-rent ratio.
The difficulties are intensified by low wages, ongoing economic hardships, and the rising cost of essentials and housing. According to Eurostat, 40-50% of an average household's income is spent on housing expenses.
Families with children and retirees are particularly affected by these conditions. Students have also demonstrated against the shortage of dormitory spaces, with some choosing to discontinue their studies due to a lack of affordable accommodation options.
In response, the Greek government introduced a program offering interest-free loans to owners of unused residential properties to help address the housing crisis.
An explosion occurred this morning at a military factory in the Serbian town of Čacak, injuring four individuals
North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on"
Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the construction of rail Corridor 8 as part of the Trans-European Transport Network Regulation
Discussions in North Macedonia are underway regarding potential constitutional changes, with former foreign minister Bujar Osmani asserting the necessity of a vote on the matter
Albania has officially commenced its EU accession negotiations today, starting with the first cluster of talks
Holders of Serbian passports issued by the Coordination Service of Serbia in Kosovo can now travel to European Union countries without the need for a visa
