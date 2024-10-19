Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine, which it views as a "serious threat" to global security. The South Korean presidential office, as quoted by Reuters, stated that Seoul will respond with all available measures. South Korea's intelligence agency also reported that North Korea has committed 12,000 troops, including special forces units, to Russia, according to Yonhap news agency.

In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called an emergency security meeting with key officials from intelligence, military, and national security departments to discuss North Korea's involvement. The officials expressed concern that the alliance between Russia and North Korea has progressed beyond mere arms transfers to the actual deployment of troops, which they see as a significant threat not only to South Korea but to the international community.

Previously, South Korean authorities had suggested that some North Korean troops were possibly operating in Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine. However, they had not provided definitive evidence or details about the extent of such deployments, according to Reuters. President Yoon's office added that, alongside its allies, South Korea had been closely monitoring North Korean troop movements since early on but did not disclose any specific intelligence backing these claims. It remains unclear whether North Korean forces have been directly engaged in combat.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte commented that the alliance currently cannot verify reports of North Korean soldiers taking part in combat in Ukraine, as reported by AFP. Following a NATO defense ministers' meeting, he mentioned that while they cannot confirm this information now, the situation could evolve.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov informed The War Zone that approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers are training in eastern Russia to prepare for combat in Ukraine by November 1. He noted that these troops would use Russian equipment and ammunition. The first group of around 2,600 soldiers is expected to be stationed in Russia's Kursk region, though the locations for the rest remain uncertain.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also confirmed that North Korean officers are already present in occupied regions of Ukraine, training Russian soldiers, according to Ukrinform.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Korea, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ready to Assist Ukraine with Winter Electricity Supply

Bulgaria is positioned to assist Ukraine with electricity during the winter months, as confirmed in a recent meeting between Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov and his Ukrainian counterpart,

Business » Energy | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:18

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:53

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Will Go Nuclear if NATO Membership Fails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 17 that during his meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:18

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Will Go Nuclear if NATO Membership Fails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 17 that during his meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Toretsk in Ruins: No Shelters Left as Russian Forces Advanc

There are no remaining intact buildings or shelters in Toretsk, located in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:00

US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, affirmed that Ukraine's future membership in the alliance remains secure, stating that not a single NATO leader challenged this commitment during the pact's July meeting

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria