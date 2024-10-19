Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine, which it views as a "serious threat" to global security. The South Korean presidential office, as quoted by Reuters, stated that Seoul will respond with all available measures. South Korea's intelligence agency also reported that North Korea has committed 12,000 troops, including special forces units, to Russia, according to Yonhap news agency.

In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called an emergency security meeting with key officials from intelligence, military, and national security departments to discuss North Korea's involvement. The officials expressed concern that the alliance between Russia and North Korea has progressed beyond mere arms transfers to the actual deployment of troops, which they see as a significant threat not only to South Korea but to the international community.

Previously, South Korean authorities had suggested that some North Korean troops were possibly operating in Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine. However, they had not provided definitive evidence or details about the extent of such deployments, according to Reuters. President Yoon's office added that, alongside its allies, South Korea had been closely monitoring North Korean troop movements since early on but did not disclose any specific intelligence backing these claims. It remains unclear whether North Korean forces have been directly engaged in combat.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte commented that the alliance currently cannot verify reports of North Korean soldiers taking part in combat in Ukraine, as reported by AFP. Following a NATO defense ministers' meeting, he mentioned that while they cannot confirm this information now, the situation could evolve.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov informed The War Zone that approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers are training in eastern Russia to prepare for combat in Ukraine by November 1. He noted that these troops would use Russian equipment and ammunition. The first group of around 2,600 soldiers is expected to be stationed in Russia's Kursk region, though the locations for the rest remain uncertain.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also confirmed that North Korean officers are already present in occupied regions of Ukraine, training Russian soldiers, according to Ukrinform.