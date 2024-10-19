Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures for Bulgaria

The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, with a strong northerly breeze expected in Eastern Bulgaria. Morning temperatures are expected to dip to minus 2°C in most regions, reaching up to 6°C in Western Bulgaria and also minus 2°C in Sofia. Daytime highs will range from 11°C to 16°C, with Sofia seeing a high of around 14°C.

On the coast, conditions will also be predominantly sunny, with light to moderate winds coming from the northeast. High temperatures along the coast will be between 14°C and 17°C, while sea water temperatures will vary from 19°C to 20°C.

In the mountains, sunny weather is anticipated with moderate to strong north-northeasterly winds. Highs will reach approximately 10°C at 1,200 meters and drop to around 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the forecast remains mostly sunny, with morning fog expected in lowland areas. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. Morning lows will range from 0°C to 5°C, while daytime highs are expected to be between 13°C and 18°C.