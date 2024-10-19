Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures for Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Trade Deficit Shrinks by Over 30% in August Amid Mixed Economic Signals
Bulgaria's trade deficit in August fell by over 30% year-on-year, reaching 287.8 million euros compared to 413.8 million euros during the same month last year
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, with a strong northerly breeze expected in Eastern Bulgaria. Morning temperatures are expected to dip to minus 2°C in most regions, reaching up to 6°C in Western Bulgaria and also minus 2°C in Sofia. Daytime highs will range from 11°C to 16°C, with Sofia seeing a high of around 14°C.
On the coast, conditions will also be predominantly sunny, with light to moderate winds coming from the northeast. High temperatures along the coast will be between 14°C and 17°C, while sea water temperatures will vary from 19°C to 20°C.
In the mountains, sunny weather is anticipated with moderate to strong north-northeasterly winds. Highs will reach approximately 10°C at 1,200 meters and drop to around 3°C at 2,000 meters.
Looking ahead to Sunday, the forecast remains mostly sunny, with morning fog expected in lowland areas. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. Morning lows will range from 0°C to 5°C, while daytime highs are expected to be between 13°C and 18°C.
The first signs of cold weather this autumn have been confirmed, with the meteorologist on duty at the weather station on Mount Rozhen reporting significant drops in temperature.
The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country
Bulgaria may face the possibility of a new criminal procedure initiated by the European Commission due to air pollution concerns
On October 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather
Bulgaria is set for sunny weather on Wednesday, October 16
On October 15, 2024, Bulgaria will experience significant cloud cover across the country, with a detailed weather forecast outlining expected temperatures for the day.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023