Ivelin Mihailov: 'Macedonians Will Choose to Be Bulgarians When We Lead the Balkans'

Politics | October 18, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Ivelin Mihailov: 'Macedonians Will Choose to Be Bulgarians When We Lead the Balkans' Ivelin Mihailov

Ivelin Mihailov, leader of the right-wing "Greatness" (Velichie) party, criticized the current political system in Bulgaria, describing it as totalitarian and oligopolistic, where a select few control the power and act without accountability. Speaking to BNT, he attributed Bulgaria's decline to this concentration of power and expressed his party's refusal to collaborate with GERB, DPS, or "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) under any circumstances. Mihailov highlighted what he sees as the arbitrary actions of these three parties, which impose their feudal interests and utilize repressive measures to enforce them.

Mihailov asserted his commitment to the actions of "Greatness," stating he would step down if a more capable leader emerged. He emphasized his dedication to improving the living conditions for the citizens of Bulgaria. When asked about the possibility of "Greatness" becoming a "golden ring" for a potential coalition, he stated he would consider it a dishonor and underscored the importance of honor, morals, and dignity in decision-making.

He argued that municipalities should determine their development path, stressing that the new parliament must establish clear directions for individual regions. Regarding North Macedonia, Mihailov proposed that if Bulgaria becomes the best place to live in the Balkans, the Macedonians will willingly choose to identify as Bulgarians, thereby addressing both national identity and regional relations.

Additionally, he indicated that "Greatness" aims to foster an opposition zone in the next National Assembly, inviting other parties to join in the effort, as he believes one party alone cannot change the entrenched political system.

Read more about the origins of "Greatness".

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mihailov, Bulgaria, greatness

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Trade Deficit Shrinks by Over 30% in August Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Bulgaria's trade deficit in August fell by over 30% year-on-year, reaching 287.8 million euros compared to 413.8 million euros during the same month last year

Business » Industry | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ready to Assist Ukraine with Winter Electricity Supply

Bulgaria is positioned to assist Ukraine with electricity during the winter months, as confirmed in a recent meeting between Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov and his Ukrainian counterpart,

Business » Energy | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies and Cool Temperatures for Bulgaria

The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers

Society » Environment | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:03

North Macedonia’s Transport Minister Rules Out Current Corridor 8 Project Amid Ongoing Negotiations with Bulgaria

North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on"

World » Southeast Europe | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:19

Sunny October 18 Ahead: Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country

Society » Environment | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Navy Enhances Capabilities with New Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

The Hydrographic Office of the Bulgarian Naval Forces has welcomed the arrival of two Teledyne Gavia autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs)

Politics » Defense | October 18, 2024, Friday // 12:00

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria on Track for Eurozone Entry by Year-End

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion necessary for joining the Eurozone by the end of the year

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 08:23

Bulgaria's Acting PM: Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Captive Sailors

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated in Brussels that all institutions in Bulgaria are actively working to secure the release of Bulgarian sailors

Politics | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 16:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria