Ivelin Mihailov: 'Macedonians Will Choose to Be Bulgarians When We Lead the Balkans'

Ivelin Mihailov, leader of the right-wing "Greatness" (Velichie) party, criticized the current political system in Bulgaria, describing it as totalitarian and oligopolistic, where a select few control the power and act without accountability. Speaking to BNT, he attributed Bulgaria's decline to this concentration of power and expressed his party's refusal to collaborate with GERB, DPS, or "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) under any circumstances. Mihailov highlighted what he sees as the arbitrary actions of these three parties, which impose their feudal interests and utilize repressive measures to enforce them.
Mihailov asserted his commitment to the actions of "Greatness," stating he would step down if a more capable leader emerged. He emphasized his dedication to improving the living conditions for the citizens of Bulgaria. When asked about the possibility of "Greatness" becoming a "golden ring" for a potential coalition, he stated he would consider it a dishonor and underscored the importance of honor, morals, and dignity in decision-making.
He argued that municipalities should determine their development path, stressing that the new parliament must establish clear directions for individual regions. Regarding North Macedonia, Mihailov proposed that if Bulgaria becomes the best place to live in the Balkans, the Macedonians will willingly choose to identify as Bulgarians, thereby addressing both national identity and regional relations.
Additionally, he indicated that "Greatness" aims to foster an opposition zone in the next National Assembly, inviting other parties to join in the effort, as he believes one party alone cannot change the entrenched political system.
