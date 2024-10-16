Explosion Rocks Military Factory in Serbia, Four People Injured

An explosion occurred this morning at a military factory in the Serbian town of Čacak, injuring four individuals, as reported by the Belgrade publication Blitc, cited by BTA. One of the injured is in serious condition and has been hospitalized.

The explosion took place in a pyrotechnics workshop at the Sloboda plant. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

This facility experienced two significant explosions in 2021, which resulted in extensive damage to both the plant and nearby residences. However, the public was never informed about the reasons behind those incidents, as noted by TV N1.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has urged people not to speculate about the cause of the latest explosion. He emphasized that the plant handles dangerous materials that require heightened safety measures, according to Tanjug.