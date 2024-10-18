Sofia's Boulevards Set for Major Renovations: What to Expect in 2024 and Beyond

Sofia is set to undergo significant infrastructural changes this year and in 2025, leading to the closure of several key boulevards. Andrey Zografski from the WCC-DB-SS group indicated that the city must significantly increase repair efforts to address its outdated infrastructure.

The most notable renovations will occur on "Alexander Stamboliyski" Boulevard and "Maria Luiza" Boulevard, with work slated to begin next year, as announced by municipal councilor Boris Bonev. Renovations on Maria Luiza Boulevard are expected to start in March and continue throughout 2025, focusing on the tram route from Kozloduy Street to the Nadezhda overpass. This renovation was initially planned for last year but was halted by the former chief architect, Zdravko Zdravkov, for reasons that remain unclear.

The Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard project will involve renewing both the car and tram tracks, which is crucial for the capital's rail transport. Bonev emphasized that this work has been anticipated for decades. Renovation plans also include "James Boucher" Boulevard, where improvements in surface water drainage and options for reuse are necessary, alongside work on the tram route and the underground infrastructure.

Additionally, a tender will be announced for constructing the Eastern Tangent of Sofia, which includes "Copenhagen" Boulevard and "Alexander Mickiewicz" Street. The expansion of "Copenhagen" to ten lanes is part of this initiative, with completion expected to take over a year.

Bonev stated that these extensive infrastructure projects aim to address long-standing traffic issues within the city. He pointed out that both the previous and current management of "Sofinvest" were appointed by GERB and criticized comparisons to 2019 pricing as not accounting for inflation.

The renovations will include the installation of bus lanes, bicycle lanes, and tram barriers to alleviate traffic congestion and encourage more sustainable transportation options. Heavy traffic is anticipated during the construction period, particularly with ongoing repairs on Opalchenska Boulevard and the extension of Todor Kableshkov Boulevard, where a new intersection with Cherni Vrah Boulevard is being constructed. The Municipality of Sofia assures that Todor Kableshkov will be operational by the end of the year, improving traffic flow in that area.

In positive news for Sofia residents, traffic on "Cherni Vrah" and "Todor Kableshkov" boulevards has been reopened, as confirmed by Mayor Vasil Terziev. This reopening is part of the Kableshkov expansion project, although work continues on the section near "Louis Ayer" Street. Terziev reported that traffic between Cherni Vrah Boulevard and Emilian Stanev Street is now using the two new lanes, and the new tram route promises greener urban transport. Sidewalks and bike lanes are already in place, with bus lane markings to be added soon.

Traffic under the bridge at the junction of Bulgaria Boulevard and the Ring Road is expected to reopen by October 20, following months of closure due to a compromised support column.