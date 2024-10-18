Bulgarian Mafia Ranks Among Greece's Most Notorious Crime Groups

A recent journalistic investigation has ranked the Bulgarian mafia among the top 10 organized crime syndicates operating in Greece, reports BNR.

According to Greek media reports, Bulgarian and Romanian criminal organizations frequently collaborate, focusing on various illicit activities, including telephone fraud, theft related to transportation, and criminal protection services.

The Turkish mafia is noted for its brutality, particularly in drug trafficking and engaging in violent confrontations with rival groups. Meanwhile, the Albanian mafia is identified as being heavily involved in extortion, homicides, and the trafficking of illegal migrants.

The Serbian mafia primarily engages in money laundering and arms trafficking, while Kurdish criminal organizations in Greece are reported to specialize in heroin distribution.

In response to these growing concerns, Greece’s Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrisochoidis, announced the establishment of a specialized unit aimed at combating serious organized crime.

