Bulgarian Navy Enhances Capabilities with New Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

The Hydrographic Office of the Bulgarian Naval Forces has welcomed the arrival of two Teledyne Gavia autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs). This acquisition is part of a program initiated by the US Department of Defense aimed at enhancing the defense capabilities of allied nations, following a contract established with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense.

These underwater vehicles are specifically designed for hydrographic research in coastal areas, capable of operating at depths of up to 1,000 meters. They can be utilized for both scientific investigations and defense-related applications. The UUVs consist of modular components, making them easy to maintain and upgrade with additional sensors and equipment. Control can be managed from a ship, offering flexibility in various operational scenarios.

The newly acquired devices come equipped with advanced technology, including a Teledyne SeaBat T-20 multibeam sonar and a Teledyne Benthos Sub Bottom Profiler. They also include two mine countermeasure sonar modules and an anti-submarine warfare training module. Precise navigation for hydrographic studies is ensured by an integrated GPS receiver, an inertial navigation system, and Doppler speed measurements.

Bulgaria is the first nation to receive the full set of UUV modules from the Teledyne Gavia line. From October 3 to 31, specialists from Teledyne are providing training at the Hydrographic Service of the Naval Forces, covering both theoretical and practical aspects of operating the underwater devices, as well as hands-on training at sea. This training will conclude with instructions on the service and maintenance of the new equipment.