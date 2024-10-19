Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine. This accusation signals a potential shift in US policy toward Russia should Trump win the election.

During his campaign, Trump has consistently criticized Zelensky, labeling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for securing billions in US military assistance since the conflict began in 2022. He contended that Zelensky has not pursued peace with Moscow and suggested that Ukraine should concede some territory to Russia as part of any peace agreement, a notion firmly rejected by Kyiv.

In remarks made on the PBD podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, Trump asserted that Zelensky not only failed to prevent the war but actually contributed to its onset, despite the reality of Russia's invasion. "It doesn’t mean that I don’t want to help him, because I have a lot of sympathy for these people. But he should never have allowed the war to begin," Trump stated.

Zelensky previously outlined his plan for victory in the conflict during a meeting with Trump in New York in September, with both leaders describing the encounter as sincere. However, Trump’s recent statements indicate that he would likely attempt to reduce or suspend aid to Ukraine if he were to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Harris, in contrast, has publicly affirmed her strong support for aid to Ukraine, arguing that the country’s success in the war is crucial to American national interests. She has frequently criticized Trump for his perceived reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.