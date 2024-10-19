Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

World » UKRAINE | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:18
Bulgaria: Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine. This accusation signals a potential shift in US policy toward Russia should Trump win the election.

During his campaign, Trump has consistently criticized Zelensky, labeling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for securing billions in US military assistance since the conflict began in 2022. He contended that Zelensky has not pursued peace with Moscow and suggested that Ukraine should concede some territory to Russia as part of any peace agreement, a notion firmly rejected by Kyiv.

In remarks made on the PBD podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, Trump asserted that Zelensky not only failed to prevent the war but actually contributed to its onset, despite the reality of Russia's invasion. "It doesn’t mean that I don’t want to help him, because I have a lot of sympathy for these people. But he should never have allowed the war to begin," Trump stated.

Zelensky previously outlined his plan for victory in the conflict during a meeting with Trump in New York in September, with both leaders describing the encounter as sincere. However, Trump’s recent statements indicate that he would likely attempt to reduce or suspend aid to Ukraine if he were to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Harris, in contrast, has publicly affirmed her strong support for aid to Ukraine, arguing that the country’s success in the war is crucial to American national interests. She has frequently criticized Trump for his perceived reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Zelensky, Ukraine, US

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ready to Assist Ukraine with Winter Electricity Supply

Bulgaria is positioned to assist Ukraine with electricity during the winter months, as confirmed in a recent meeting between Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov and his Ukrainian counterpart,

Business » Energy | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:53

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Will Go Nuclear if NATO Membership Fails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 17 that during his meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Scholz Warns NATO Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia's Battle in Ukraine

South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:07

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Will Go Nuclear if NATO Membership Fails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 17 that during his meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Toretsk in Ruins: No Shelters Left as Russian Forces Advanc

There are no remaining intact buildings or shelters in Toretsk, located in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:00

US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, affirmed that Ukraine's future membership in the alliance remains secure, stating that not a single NATO leader challenged this commitment during the pact's July meeting

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria