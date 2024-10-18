Tragic Bus Accident in Turkey Claims Six Lives, Injures 25

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey
Two Bulgarians tragically lost their lives in a serious accident in the Bolu province of northern Turkey
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Six individuals lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned this morning on the Ankara-bound highway in Aksaray province, Turkey.
The injured passengers were promptly taken to a hospital for first aid. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.
The bus, which was transporting tourists to the renowned area of Cappadocia, had originated from Balıkesir. Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu inspected the accident scene and reported that the vehicle overturned 25 kilometers from Aksaray.
"Regrettably, six of our citizens have died due to this road accident. Preliminary data indicates that we have 25 injured individuals. They have been transported to the state hospital in Aksaray," Kumbuzoglu stated. "An investigation has commenced, and we will ensure that necessary actions are taken promptly. I extend my condolences and wish mercy for those who lost their lives," he added.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders
A Eurostat survey reveals that Greeks face significant challenges in affording housing
NATO must avoid becoming directly involved in Russia's war in Ukraine
South Korea has claimed that North Korea has sent troops to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine
An explosion occurred this morning at a military factory in the Serbian town of Čacak, injuring four individuals
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023