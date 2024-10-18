Tragic Bus Accident in Turkey Claims Six Lives, Injures 25

Six individuals lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned this morning on the Ankara-bound highway in Aksaray province, Turkey.

The injured passengers were promptly taken to a hospital for first aid. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The bus, which was transporting tourists to the renowned area of Cappadocia, had originated from Balıkesir. Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu inspected the accident scene and reported that the vehicle overturned 25 kilometers from Aksaray.

"Regrettably, six of our citizens have died due to this road accident. Preliminary data indicates that we have 25 injured individuals. They have been transported to the state hospital in Aksaray," Kumbuzoglu stated. "An investigation has commenced, and we will ensure that necessary actions are taken promptly. I extend my condolences and wish mercy for those who lost their lives," he added.