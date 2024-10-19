North Macedonia’s Transport Minister Rules Out Current Corridor 8 Project Amid Ongoing Negotiations with Bulgaria

Bulgaria: North Macedonia’s Transport Minister Rules Out Current Corridor 8 Project Amid Ongoing Negotiations with Bulgaria

North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on," and the potential for a new project remains uncertain. In a statement to Telma TV, he emphasized that discussions with Bulgaria commenced recently in Brussels, and a follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 31. Nikoloski expressed the need for a joint and feasible project with Bulgaria, noting that the current pricing for the railway line from Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border is unsustainable.

Following the Brussels meeting, the European Commission's General Directorate for Neighborhood Affairs and Enlargement Negotiations announced that both North Macedonia and Bulgaria reaffirmed their commitment to the construction of railway Corridor 8. The EC stated that the two nations agreed to engage in regular high-level dialogue and to form a joint working group to explore a technical solution for constructing the cross-border segment of the corridor.

The opposition party, SDSM, criticized the government for its handling of the project, stating that the Corridor 8 project was prepared by international experts and could be implemented without obstacles. In a statement, they accused the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party of public manipulation and called for Nikoloski to apologize to the citizens for delays in the tender processes.

According to the North Macedonian Ministry of Transport, the only acceptable condition is for Bulgaria to begin designing the tunnel and for both countries to collaborate on its construction. The ministry insisted on the need for a joint project that fosters good neighborliness while also reviewing the costs, which they deem too high.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, commenting on Nikoloski's remarks during a visit to Barvenica, stated that discussions in Brussels revealed that there is currently no project for a tunnel from the Bulgarian side. He noted that the project would not be ready before 2026 and that North Macedonia would not invest in a railway line that ends abruptly in a tunnel.

The European Commission reiterated that Corridor 8 is a vital rail link for the region and the EU, enhancing the movement of goods and passengers and boosting competitiveness in the Western Balkans. Construction of the railway section from Kumanovo to Belyakovce-Kriva Palanka began in October 2022, with both Bulgarian and North Macedonian prime ministers in attendance.

Corridor 8 extends from the Italian port of Bari to Bulgaria's ports of Varna and Burgas, covering a distance of 1,315 kilometers, with a significant segment passing through North Macedonia. The railway line on North Macedonian territory spans 88.2 kilometers, of which 34 kilometers from Belyakovce to Kriva Palanka is under construction, financed by a 75 million euros EU grant and supplemented by national funds. The project must adhere to European standards to ensure compatibility with railway systems across Europe.

