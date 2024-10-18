On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, an area where Moscow has reported gains over recent months, including the capture of the key city of Vuhledar. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops had taken Maksymilianivka, a village located roughly 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east of Kurakhove, a location known for its thermal power station. This village is positioned approximately 34 kilometers (21 miles) south of Pokrovsk, a significant hub in Ukraine’s defensive lines in Donetsk.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the Russian claim, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict. Russia has frequently reported progress in Donetsk, noting increased clashes with Ukrainian troops, particularly around front-line positions near Pokrovsk. This area serves as a crucial logistical center for Ukrainian military operations in the region, which shares a border with Russia.

According to a report from the DeepState monitoring group on October 18, Russian forces have made additional territorial advances near Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka, and Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast. The General Staff's update from October 17 indicated a total of 191 combat engagements across the front line over the previous day. The report also detailed that Russia launched 47 airstrikes, utilizing 83 guided bombs, over 650 kamikaze drone attacks, and around 3,250 artillery strikes targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The DeepState group previously reported that Russian troops captured three settlements near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast—Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar, and Krutyi Yar—on October 10. On October 13, Russian forces carried out a reinforced mechanized assault in the Kurakhivka area. Despite the use of up to 25 armored vehicles and five tanks, geolocated footage confirmed that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attack, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Meanwhile, Russian troops have resumed tactical offensive operations in southern Ukraine, particularly along the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. On October 14, ISW reported that Russian forces broke through Ukrainian defenses near Levadne in Zaporizhzhia. However, Ukraine's Defense Forces managed to halt Russian advances near Selydove, a city in Donetsk Oblast, where the 15th National Guard Brigade holds the line, though reports indicate the city faces a potential encirclement, which may necessitate a withdrawal.

Further reports on October 15 noted Russian advances in Toretsk, while on October 16, progress was observed around Selydove and near Levadne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. On October 17, Russian forces continued their push, making advances near New York, Katerynivka, Selydove, and Novoselydivka.