Israel Confirms Killing of Hamas Leader Sinwar, Netanyahu Urges Gaza for Ceasefire

Following confirmation of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the orchestrator of the October 7 attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, stating that the conflict could end as soon as tomorrow if Hamas agrees to disarm and release the hostages. Netanyahu shared a video on X, saying, "Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages."

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that Sinwar, along with two other militants, had been killed. Netanyahu disclosed that Hamas is currently holding 101 hostages in Gaza, including citizens from 23 countries, not only Israeli nationals. He emphasized that Israel is committed to bringing all the captives home and assured that those who cooperate in returning the hostages would be guaranteed safety by Israel.

Netanyahu also issued a stern warning, declaring that Israel will relentlessly pursue those responsible for harming the hostages. "But to those who would harm our hostages, I have another message - Israel will hunt you down and bring you to justice," he stated. In addition, he expressed optimism for the region, asserting that the "axis of terror built by Iran is collapsing."

He further detailed the elimination of key Hezbollah figures, including Hassan Nasrallah, and stressed that the era of terror imposed by Iran’s regime across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen would eventually end. "Nasrallah is gone, his deputy Mohsen is gone, Haniyeh is gone, Deif is gone, Sinwar is gone. The reign of terror that the Iranian regime has imposed on its own people and on the peoples of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, too, will come to an end," Netanyahu said.

He called for unity among those seeking peace and prosperity in the Middle East, encouraging collaboration to build a brighter future for the region. "Together, we can push back the forces of darkness and create a future of light and hope for all of us," he added.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale assault on Israel, involving around 2,500 militants breaching the border from Gaza, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 people, including citizens from more than 30 countries, and the abduction of over 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a robust counteroffensive in Gaza, vowing to dismantle Hamas completely.

The growing civilian casualties have prompted international concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The United Nations and several major nations have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and increased humanitarian aid for civilians in the region.