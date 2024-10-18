Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification. Biden’s visit comes just three weeks before the US presidential elections. He was initially scheduled to visit Germany and Angola from October 10-15, but the trip was delayed due to Hurricane Milton.

At Berlin's Brandenburg International Airport Schönefeld, Biden expressed optimism, stating, "It's a good day for the world," as he congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden referenced the recent Israeli military operation in Gaza, which reportedly killed Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating the October 7 attacks on Israel last year, which triggered the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Israeli military confirmed his death on Thursday. In a White House statement, Biden noted, "Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle. That obstacle no longer exists, but much work remains before us." He also emphasized the possibility of a "day after" in Gaza without Hamas in power, which he believes could lead to a political settlement benefiting both Israelis and Palestinians.

In discussions planned with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden aims to address the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. The French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also expected to join the talks later with Scholz. According to a Biden administration official, the talks will also cover "increased reports of antisemitic acts in both countries over the last year as war has raged in the Middle East," as reported by Voice of America. German Chancellor Scholz, ahead of the visit, expressed his appreciation for Biden’s trip, saying, "I look forward to his visit and am grateful for the good cooperation between me and the American president," according to the New York Times.

US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan highlighted that this is Biden’s first visit to Berlin as president. Sullivan noted that Biden was committed to visiting the German capital, a key partner and ally, during his presidency. He added that the president plans to discuss future actions in Ukraine, recent developments in the Middle East, and Iran, as well as broader regional concerns involving Lebanon, Gaza, and Israel. Additionally, Biden and German officials will align their strategies on China, artificial intelligence, and clean energy transition during the talks.