EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47
Bulgaria: EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen @Wikimedia Commons

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants. Migration was a key issue during the European leaders' meeting that concluded last night. She noted that currently, only 20% of those not eligible to stay in the EU are being returned to their countries of origin.

When asked about the centers for migrants, von der Leyen explained that three distinct types were under discussion, each tailored to specific situations. The first type involves centers for migrants who require protection, with the focus on collaborating with safe third countries. The second type deals with centers for migrants without the right to stay in the EU, where the concern remains about the duration of their stay if returning them to their countries of origin is not possible. The third option discussed was centers outside the EU for migrants who are stranded and unable to enter the EU, with assistance from the High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and financial aid from the EU.

European Council President Charles Michel, in commenting on recent developments, held Yahia Sinwar accountable for the severe suffering inflicted, including kidnappings and terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. Von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, stating that Sinwar, as a leader of the group and the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, had caused immense suffering. She added that his death was a significant blow to Hamas.

The leaders also issued conclusions regarding the situation in the Middle East. Von der Leyen pointed to Iran as the primary actor behind the ongoing unrest, mentioning its involvement through proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. She also noted that Iran supplies drones to Russia and provides support to North Korea.

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan, von der Leyen stated that the leaders expressed their support for him. However, she refrained from commenting on Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, migrants, Commission, von der leyen

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

EU Allocates €25 Million to Boost Voluntary Migrant Return Programs

The European Commission has announced it will allocate 25 million euros to EU member states to enhance the voluntary return of migrants who lack the right to remain

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Albania Welcomes First Migrants Under Italy's Controversial Deportation Deal

Albania has welcomed its first group of 16 migrants deported from Italy

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Bulgaria Outpaces France in Agricultural Subsidies for Small Ruminants

Bulgaria has emerged as a frontrunner in the EU regarding agricultural support for the small ruminant sector

Business » Industry | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:20

EU Commission President Urges Final Steps Towards Schengen Inclusion for Bulgaria and Romania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Bulgaria and Romania to complete their journey toward full Schengen membership

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Ciolacu Confident Romania Will Join Schengen Area with Land Borders This Year

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed strong optimism that Romania will join the Schengen Area, including land borders

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 18:01

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

EU Allocates €25 Million to Boost Voluntary Migrant Return Programs

The European Commission has announced it will allocate 25 million euros to EU member states to enhance the voluntary return of migrants who lack the right to remain

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Albania Welcomes First Migrants Under Italy's Controversial Deportation Deal

Albania has welcomed its first group of 16 migrants deported from Italy

World » EU | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Frontex Reports 42% Decline in Illegal EU Border Crossings This Year

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) announced today a 42% decrease in illegal border crossings into the European Union since January

World » EU | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria