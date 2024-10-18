EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants. Migration was a key issue during the European leaders' meeting that concluded last night. She noted that currently, only 20% of those not eligible to stay in the EU are being returned to their countries of origin.

When asked about the centers for migrants, von der Leyen explained that three distinct types were under discussion, each tailored to specific situations. The first type involves centers for migrants who require protection, with the focus on collaborating with safe third countries. The second type deals with centers for migrants without the right to stay in the EU, where the concern remains about the duration of their stay if returning them to their countries of origin is not possible. The third option discussed was centers outside the EU for migrants who are stranded and unable to enter the EU, with assistance from the High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and financial aid from the EU.

European Council President Charles Michel, in commenting on recent developments, held Yahia Sinwar accountable for the severe suffering inflicted, including kidnappings and terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. Von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, stating that Sinwar, as a leader of the group and the mastermind behind the October 7 attack, had caused immense suffering. She added that his death was a significant blow to Hamas.

The leaders also issued conclusions regarding the situation in the Middle East. Von der Leyen pointed to Iran as the primary actor behind the ongoing unrest, mentioning its involvement through proxies such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. She also noted that Iran supplies drones to Russia and provides support to North Korea.

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan, von der Leyen stated that the leaders expressed their support for him. However, she refrained from commenting on Ukraine's potential NATO membership.