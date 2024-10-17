Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Reportedly Killed—Is This the End of the Group's Leadership?

Israeli security cabinet members have been informed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is likely dead, according to two officials familiar with the situation. Israeli broadcasters KAN and N12 News also reported that Sinwar has been confirmed dead by various Israeli officials.

The Israeli army previously announced that it was investigating whether it had killed Sinwar in a strike on the Gaza Strip targeting three militants. However, they noted that the identities of the terrorists could not be verified at that moment. The military also stated that there were no signs of Israeli hostages in the location where the militants were killed.

Hamas has yet to comment on these reports. Should Sinwar's death be confirmed, it would be a significant victory for the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially following a series of high-profile assassinations of adversary leaders in recent months.

Israel's Army Radio indicated that the incident took place during a targeted ground operation in Rafah, located in southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three militants, whose bodies were recovered. Initial visual evidence suggests that one of the deceased may be Sinwar, with DNA tests currently underway. Israel has retained DNA samples from Sinwar’s time in prison.

Preliminary findings from Ynet news suggest that one of the deceased individuals is likely Sinwar. Meanwhile, Hamas's armed wing has released a statement urging caution against the dissemination of "misleading information" regarding the deaths of Palestinian resistance leaders. The group has not yet confirmed Sinwar's potential death.

An Israeli military correspondent mentioned that, if confirmed dead, Sinwar’s remains would likely be cremated and scattered at sea. Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that led to the ongoing Gaza war, has been one of Israel's most wanted figures, managing to evade capture while potentially hiding in Hamas's extensive network of tunnels developed over the past twenty years.

Formerly the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Sinwar was appointed its overall leader after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in August. Israel has also recently eliminated Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, and many senior members of its military wing.

Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7 resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities and more than 250 captives taken into Gaza. The current conflict has led to the deaths of over 42,000 individuals in Gaza, decimated much of the region, and displaced a significant portion of its population.