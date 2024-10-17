Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Reportedly Killed—Is This the End of the Group's Leadership?

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:38
Bulgaria: Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Reportedly Killed—Is This the End of the Group's Leadership?

Israeli security cabinet members have been informed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is likely dead, according to two officials familiar with the situation. Israeli broadcasters KAN and N12 News also reported that Sinwar has been confirmed dead by various Israeli officials.

The Israeli army previously announced that it was investigating whether it had killed Sinwar in a strike on the Gaza Strip targeting three militants. However, they noted that the identities of the terrorists could not be verified at that moment. The military also stated that there were no signs of Israeli hostages in the location where the militants were killed.

Hamas has yet to comment on these reports. Should Sinwar's death be confirmed, it would be a significant victory for the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, especially following a series of high-profile assassinations of adversary leaders in recent months.

Israel's Army Radio indicated that the incident took place during a targeted ground operation in Rafah, located in southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three militants, whose bodies were recovered. Initial visual evidence suggests that one of the deceased may be Sinwar, with DNA tests currently underway. Israel has retained DNA samples from Sinwar’s time in prison.

Preliminary findings from Ynet news suggest that one of the deceased individuals is likely Sinwar. Meanwhile, Hamas's armed wing has released a statement urging caution against the dissemination of "misleading information" regarding the deaths of Palestinian resistance leaders. The group has not yet confirmed Sinwar's potential death.

An Israeli military correspondent mentioned that, if confirmed dead, Sinwar’s remains would likely be cremated and scattered at sea. Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that led to the ongoing Gaza war, has been one of Israel's most wanted figures, managing to evade capture while potentially hiding in Hamas's extensive network of tunnels developed over the past twenty years.

Formerly the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Sinwar was appointed its overall leader after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in August. Israel has also recently eliminated Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, and many senior members of its military wing.

Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7 resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities and more than 250 captives taken into Gaza. The current conflict has led to the deaths of over 42,000 individuals in Gaza, decimated much of the region, and displaced a significant portion of its population.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sinwar, Hamas, Israeli

Related Articles:

Israel Confirms Killing of Hamas Leader Sinwar, Netanyahu Urges Gaza for Ceasefire

Following confirmation of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the orchestrator of the October 7 attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, stating that the conflict could end

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon and Syria Leave 16 Dead, Including Lebanese Mayor

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and Syria have resulted in the deaths of 16 people

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

Hezbollah Drone Attack Targets Israeli Base, Resulting in Soldier Fatalities

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that a Hezbollah-launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck an Israeli military base on Sunday, killing four soldiers

World | October 14, 2024, Monday // 08:47

Israeli Airstrikes in Beirut and West Bank Kill Key Militants and Dozens of Civilians

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ras el-Nabaa neighborhood in central Beirut, Lebanon, resulting in at least 22 fatalities and 117 injuries, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 09:34

Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza Hospital as US Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon

At least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and many others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital courtyard in Jabalia, northern Gaza

World | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:35

Gaza Conflict Toll Surpasses 42,000 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations

The number of Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since the onset of the conflict has surpassed 42,000

World | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

North Macedonia’s Transport Minister Rules Out Current Corridor 8 Project Amid Ongoing Negotiations with Bulgaria

North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on"

World » Southeast Europe | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:19

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Israel Confirms Killing of Hamas Leader Sinwar, Netanyahu Urges Gaza for Ceasefire

Following confirmation of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the orchestrator of the October 7 attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, stating that the conflict could end

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:53

EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Will Go Nuclear if NATO Membership Fails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 17 that during his meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria