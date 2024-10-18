Sunny October 18 Ahead: Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 18 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions across the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, with a strong northerly wind expected in Eastern Bulgaria. Morning temperatures will range from -2°C to 3°C, with Sofia experiencing a low of around 0°C. Afternoon highs will reach between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia seeing temperatures between 15°C and 16°C.

On the coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny, accompanied by a moderate to strong northerly wind. Minimum temperatures will be between 6°C and 8°C, while maximum temperatures will range from 13°C to 15°C. The sea water temperature will be around 20°C.

In the mountains, conditions will remain mostly sunny, with a moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind. Highs are expected to be 11°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 4°C at 2,000 meters.