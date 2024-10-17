Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder
The state company "LB Bulgaricum" has signed an agreement with its long-time partner, the Japanese company "Meiji," to establish a joint research laboratory in Bulgaria. The signing ceremony was attended by Acting Minister of Economy Petko Nikolov and the Japanese Ambassador to Bulgaria, His Excellency Hisashi Michigami.
The lab's main objective will be to further study the beneficial components of Bulgarian sourdough and find new scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of Bulgarian yogurt. "LB Bulgaricum" currently manages over 1,000 strains of bacteria and more than 100 samples of authentic Bulgarian yogurt within its production facilities and laboratories.
The agreement, set for a duration of ten years, was signed by the executive director of "LB Bulgaricum," Zhivko Zhivkov, and Shigeru Taniguchi, managing executive director for scientific and development activities at "Meiji."
The Ministry of Economy explained that the research will focus on Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilius, bacterial species of Bulgarian origin that are exclusive to the country. The scientific center will employ advanced technologies and modern research methods to uncover further health benefits of Bulgarian yogurt, a product considered a national treasure.
Minister of Economy Petko Nikolov stated that this joint scientific center will be a foundation for developing valuable health innovations. He added that the partnership would build on the successful collaboration achieved between the companies over the years.
Shigeru Taniguchi from "Meiji" confirmed that top Japanese researchers would be involved in the project. "LB Bulgaricum" and "Meiji" have a partnership spanning over 50 years, with yogurt using Bulgarian sourdough being produced under license in Japan for decades.
