Crime | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:03
Bulgaria: Sofia Police Dismantle Criminal Group Engaged in Extortion and Threats @BNT

The Sofia Police Department (SDVR) has dismantled a criminal group involved in making threats, extortion, and racketeering, reports BNT.

Initial reports indicate that the group was engaged in collecting unpaid debts through illegal means.

The investigation was launched following complaints submitted by victims.

As part of the specialized police operation, authorities have detained four individuals so far.

Unofficial sources reveal that the group employed violent tactics and recorded acts of humiliation.

