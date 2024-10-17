Sofia Police Dismantle Criminal Group Engaged in Extortion and Threats

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen
On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards
The Sofia Police Department (SDVR) has dismantled a criminal group involved in making threats, extortion, and racketeering, reports BNT.
Initial reports indicate that the group was engaged in collecting unpaid debts through illegal means.
The investigation was launched following complaints submitted by victims.
As part of the specialized police operation, authorities have detained four individuals so far.
Unofficial sources reveal that the group employed violent tactics and recorded acts of humiliation.
A 19-year-old Bulgarian woman, Kremena Zdravkova, has been sentenced to a year’s probation in England after posing as a doctor despite having no medical qualifications
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a significant police operation targeting vote-buying in the Sofia region
A Bulgarian national and four Albanians were convicted in an English court for drug trafficking worth 200 million British pounds
In a tragic incident, law enforcement in Vienna is investigating the death of a 16-year-old Bulgarian girl in the city's Red Light District
Bulgaria's Ministry of the Interior has reported receiving nearly 140 reports of election-related violations, with 14 of them containing details about possible crimes
A Russian citizen, who also holds Canadian citizenship and has business interests in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023