Why Some Phones Missed the BG-Alert Test Message in Bulgaria

Society | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:59
Bulgaria: Why Some Phones Missed the BG-Alert Test Message in Bulgaria @novinite.com

A nationwide test of the BG-Alert system was conducted today, but some phones did not receive the expected test message, which was supposed to be accompanied by sound and vibration, according to dariknews.bg.

The likely reason for this is that test alerts may be disabled on some devices. The Ministry of the Interior had previously reminded the public that BG-Alert test messages can be managed by users and may need to be manually activated or deactivated. Instructions for configuring devices to receive these alerts were also provided.

The test was scheduled for Thursday and lasted for half an hour, from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm, with a special message intended to be broadcast to mobile phones nationwide.

Tags: bg-alert, system, devices

