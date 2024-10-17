Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

Sofia Police Dismantle Criminal Group Engaged in Extortion and Threats
The Sofia Police Department (SDVR) has dismantled a criminal group involved in making threats, extortion, and racketeering
On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards, and "Todor Kableshkov" boulevard. The announcement was made by Sofia's mayor, Vasil Terziev.
As the city undertakes metro construction and repairs on vital boulevards, residents can expect some disruption to their travel routes. Terziev acknowledged that traffic congestion is an ongoing issue in Sofia, exacerbated by an increase of 800,000 cars this year, along with a growing population and ongoing urban development.
During an extraordinary meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council focused on traffic challenges, transport services, and road safety, Terziev reiterated that traffic jams are an inherent part of Sofia's landscape. He emphasized the city’s commitment to improving infrastructure, stating that congestion should not come as a surprise. "We all want to drive on European streets, and we owe it to the people of Sofia," Terziev remarked. He further noted that similar street closures for construction have occurred in the past, indicating that this is not a new challenge for the city.
During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders
Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion necessary for joining the Eurozone by the end of the year
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated in Brussels that all institutions in Bulgaria are actively working to secure the release of Bulgarian sailors
A groundbreaking virtual reality system for F-16 training has been delivered to the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" in Dolna Mitropolia
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called for a comprehensive analysis following the recent inspection by the Ministry of Defense concerning the fighter jet crash that occurred a month ago
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023