Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards, and "Todor Kableshkov" boulevard. The announcement was made by Sofia's mayor, Vasil Terziev.

As the city undertakes metro construction and repairs on vital boulevards, residents can expect some disruption to their travel routes. Terziev acknowledged that traffic congestion is an ongoing issue in Sofia, exacerbated by an increase of 800,000 cars this year, along with a growing population and ongoing urban development.

During an extraordinary meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council focused on traffic challenges, transport services, and road safety, Terziev reiterated that traffic jams are an inherent part of Sofia's landscape. He emphasized the city’s commitment to improving infrastructure, stating that congestion should not come as a surprise. "We all want to drive on European streets, and we owe it to the people of Sofia," Terziev remarked. He further noted that similar street closures for construction have occurred in the past, indicating that this is not a new challenge for the city.

