President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans. He noted that Bulgaria was the first nation to recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence and questioned the current state of Bulgaria’s involvement in regional affairs. "It's time for us to stop burying our heads in the sand and return to where we belong. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria is viewed as a strong and valuable member of NATO and the EU," Radev remarked.

The president called on Bulgarian politicians and political parties to resolve their internal issues promptly. He stressed the importance of restoring Bulgaria's leadership role in the Balkans, asserting, "We have demonstrated that we can implement effective policies."