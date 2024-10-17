President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans
During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans. He noted that Bulgaria was the first nation to recognize Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence and questioned the current state of Bulgaria’s involvement in regional affairs. "It's time for us to stop burying our heads in the sand and return to where we belong. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria is viewed as a strong and valuable member of NATO and the EU," Radev remarked.
The president called on Bulgarian politicians and political parties to resolve their internal issues promptly. He stressed the importance of restoring Bulgaria's leadership role in the Balkans, asserting, "We have demonstrated that we can implement effective policies."
Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen
On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards
Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders
Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria on Track for Eurozone Entry by Year-End
Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion necessary for joining the Eurozone by the end of the year
Bulgaria's Acting PM: Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Captive Sailors
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated in Brussels that all institutions in Bulgaria are actively working to secure the release of Bulgarian sailors
Bulgaria’s Air Force Academy Unveils Advanced F-16 Virtual Training System
A groundbreaking virtual reality system for F-16 training has been delivered to the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" in Dolna Mitropolia
Bulgarian President Calls for Accountability After Fatal Fighter Jet Accident
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called for a comprehensive analysis following the recent inspection by the Ministry of Defense concerning the fighter jet crash that occurred a month ago