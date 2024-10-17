Sofia's Slatina District to Welcome New 75-Meter High-Rise Development

Sofia Police Dismantle Criminal Group Engaged in Extortion and Threats
The Sofia Police Department (SDVR) has dismantled a criminal group involved in making threats, extortion, and racketeering
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Two new buildings, each 75 meters tall, are set to be constructed in Sofia's "Slatina" district, following an amendment to the construction plan approved by Acting Chief Architect of the Metropolitan Municipality, Bohdana Panayotova, OFFNews reports. This development is taking place on the site of the former "Elektronika" factory, as reported by blogger Boyan Yurukov on Facebook.
The proposed project includes two 17-story buildings with an additional ground floor and lower structures. The transport study for this project was submitted in 2023. The amendment to the plan was initiated by "Belgravia Investments" Ltd., the property's owner, designating the land for an administrative service and production complex.
Yurukov noted that the 75-meter towers will be located directly behind the "Slatina" district building. The amendment process has been expedited, bypassing the typical public announcement due to a lack of interested parties.
Property prices in Bulgaria continue to experience significant growth, with data from the National Statistical Institute
The steady rise in housing prices in Bulgaria is no longer surprising, but what is noteworthy is a shift in the cities experiencing the fastest increases
In Bulgaria, purchasing a 100 sq.m. apartment requires the equivalent of 199 monthly salarie
Starting today, new restrictions imposed by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on housing loans will take effect
According to the latest Global Property Index from international consulting firm Deloitte, Bulgaria boasts the highest number of dwellings per 1,000 people in Europe, with 668 homes for every 1,000 citizens
The price gap between newly constructed homes and panel buildings in Sofia has reached approximately 400 euros
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023