Sofia's Slatina District to Welcome New 75-Meter High-Rise Development

October 17, 2024, Thursday
Two new buildings, each 75 meters tall, are set to be constructed in Sofia's "Slatina" district, following an amendment to the construction plan approved by Acting Chief Architect of the Metropolitan Municipality, Bohdana Panayotova, OFFNews reports. This development is taking place on the site of the former "Elektronika" factory, as reported by blogger Boyan Yurukov on Facebook.

The proposed project includes two 17-story buildings with an additional ground floor and lower structures. The transport study for this project was submitted in 2023. The amendment to the plan was initiated by "Belgravia Investments" Ltd., the property's owner, designating the land for an administrative service and production complex.

Yurukov noted that the 75-meter towers will be located directly behind the "Slatina" district building. The amendment process has been expedited, bypassing the typical public announcement due to a lack of interested parties.

