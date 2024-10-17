Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders. He stated, "This is not a bad idea; we have the first such example with Italy and Albania. Exporting such centers to third countries is a good example that we will support."
Glavchev is participating in a meeting with EU leaders where migration is a central topic. The discussions are expected to revolve around the proposal to create facilities for illegal migrants outside the EU, allowing them to reside temporarily until they can be returned to their countries of origin.
When asked if negotiations had begun with Turkey regarding this issue, Glavchev responded, "We have not started such negotiations. We need to negotiate with Turkey, but they are quite adept at managing the influx of migrants, so I emphasized that we are very cooperative with them."
He added, "We are yet to discuss the proposals for the outsourced migrant centers. Rest assured that the Bulgarian position will be defended. I also plan to highlight a 70% reduction in illegal migration attempts compared to 2023, alongside a threefold increase in the number of detentions. This indicates significant progress in this area, which I believe will be noted by my colleagues in the European Council."
Glavchev also commented on the anticipated statement from regional president Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, which is expected to outline his plan for victory. "I would refer to it as a formula for peace. I am not sure where this 'plan for victory' originated, but we are yet to discuss it. Our stance remains unchanged, adhering to the decisions made by the National Assembly."
