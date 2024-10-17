Bulgaria: Driver Sentenced to Six Years for Fatal Crash That Killed Father and Two Children
Bulgaria's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a six-year prison sentence for Valentin V., the driver responsible for a tragic accident in Aytos in 2021 that resulted in the deaths of a father and his two minor children. The court also imposed a nine-year ban on the defendant's right to drive.
The decision, made on April 29, 2024, follows the Burgas appellate court's confirmation of the sentencing. According to court documents, the incident occurred on the evening of September 13, 2021, when Valentin V. was driving a truck with a semi-trailer attached. During a right-hand turn on a downward slope, he acted carelessly, leading to the deaths of three individuals and seriously injuring another.
At the time of the accident, the truck was transporting nearly 40 tons of wheat. The victim's vehicle was approaching from the opposite direction, carrying the driver’s wife and two children. Due to the truck's excessive speed, it began to overturn, veering into the oncoming traffic lane. This resulted in a collision with the passenger car, where the truck struck the rear half of the vehicle. Additionally, debris from the heavy truck struck a pedestrian, who was injured as a consequence of the crash and subsequent impacts with the guardrail and roadway.
