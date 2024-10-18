Toretsk in Ruins: No Shelters Left as Russian Forces Advanc
There are no remaining intact buildings or shelters in Toretsk, located in Donetsk Oblast, facilitating the Russian military's occupation of new areas in the town, according to Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, on October 14, reports the Kyiv Independent. The town is situated approximately 35 kilometers north of the Russian-occupied Donetsk and has become a critical battleground in recent months as Russian forces continue their advance in eastern Ukraine.
Bobovnikova described the current state of Toretsk, stating, "Now the town looks more like a desert planet: there are no shelters for civilians or soldiers, and unfortunately, this allows the enemy to occupy new areas, but on scorched earth." Reports from the crowdsourced monitoring site DeepState indicated that Russian troops had made significant advancements in Toretsk as of October 15.
On national television, Bobovnikova also highlighted a tactic employed by Russian soldiers, who reportedly change from military uniforms to civilian clothes to approach Ukrainian positions, a strategy observed in other conflict areas. Local authorities have indicated that as of October 11, Ukrainian forces controlled about 40-50% of the town, with the remainder under Russian control.
Previously, the Ukrainian military noted intense fighting occurring "at every building entrance," as Russian forces advanced from the east along the main Tsentralna (Central) Street. The potential loss of Toretsk would represent another significant setback for Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, following its withdrawal from Vuhledar in the south. Russian troops are also reportedly making advances toward Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, a vital logistics hub located roughly 50 kilometers west of Toretsk.
