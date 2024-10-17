Teenage Girl Crashes Father's Car into Varna Underpass
In Varna, a 17-year-old girl crashed her car into an underpass located between the "Acacias" and "Delfinarium" public transport stops. The teenager was driving without a license, having taken her father's vehicle without permission.
The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 AM this morning. Fortunately, due to the early hour, there were no other casualties reported. It is believed that the girl was traveling at high speed when the accident took place.
Rescue efforts required cutting open one of the car doors to free the girl from the vehicle. She was subsequently transported to "St. Anna" General Hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition and not in life-threatening danger.
