Vote for Zaharieva's Nomination as EU Commissioner Faces Uncertainty, Says Polish MEP

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 11:06
Polish MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, representing the European People's Party, has indicated that the vote for Ekaterina Zaharieva as Bulgaria's next European Commissioner is uncertain, BNR reports. He noted that many of his colleagues from the socialist and liberal groups have yet to decide whether they will support her nomination.

Zdechovsky expressed concerns during an interview with BNR, stating, "They are playing games with us, and we don't know if they will vote positively for her." He elaborated that ongoing negotiations regarding her candidacy are complicated by fears that the European People's Party (EPP) may not back candidates put forward by the socialists and liberals.

Despite these uncertainties, Zdechovsky emphasized that Zaharieva has strong backing within the EPP, asserting, "The EPP will support her 100 percent." He also mentioned that the groups "Patriots for Europe" and "Europe of Sovereign Nations" have not yet made a decision on how they will vote. He pointed out that their priority appears to be supporting Hungarian candidate Oliver Varhelyi, the current EU enlargement commissioner.

