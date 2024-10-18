US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

World » UKRAINE | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:30
US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, affirmed that Ukraine's future membership in the alliance remains secure, stating that not a single NATO leader challenged this commitment during the pact's July meeting. Her remarks were made during a telephone briefing in Brussels, where she responded to recent comments by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who claimed he would block Ukraine's accession while in office.

Smith highlighted that NATO leaders expressed a clear and unified position regarding Ukraine's path to membership during the recent 75th-anniversary meeting in Washington. She noted, "While we may discuss the timing and mechanisms for this process, it's essential for Ukraine to understand that no leader at the summer meeting disputed this fundamental premise. Ukraine will become a member of this alliance."

The upcoming two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels will also address the ongoing fight against the Islamic State (ISIS). US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to convene with his counterparts from countries with military personnel in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, focusing on adapting to the evolving threats posed by the group in the Middle East and globally.

In related news, Australia announced its decision to transfer 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, as reported by Australian media. Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy indicated that this transfer comes shortly after Australia received its first batch of new M1A2 tanks. The total value of the tanks being sent to Ukraine is approximately 245 million Australian dollars (about 163.5 million US dollars). The Australian Army will retain some of its older tanks until the full order of 120 new tanks is delivered. However, reports indicate that the tanks Ukraine urgently sought in 2022-2023 have faced vulnerabilities on the battlefield, particularly from low-cost drones.

