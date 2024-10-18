Construction of Critical Corridor 8 Advances as Bulgaria and North Macedonia Collaborate

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the construction of rail Corridor 8 as part of the Trans-European Transport Network Regulation. The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Brussels attended by the European Commission, Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Biser Minchev, North Macedonia’s State Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Stefan Volkanovski, and Sinisha Ivanovski, Director of Railway Infrastructure in North Macedonia. Representatives from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Secretariat of the Transport Community were also present.

The two countries agreed to maintain regular high-level discussions and establish a joint working group focused on the corridor. Ministries from both sides will collaborate to find a coordinated technical solution for the cross-border segment of Corridor 8. Bulgaria and North Macedonia also expressed their appreciation for the support provided by the European Coordinator for the Western Balkans - Eastern Mediterranean Corridor and the Permanent Secretariat of the Transport Community in advancing the project.

The European Commission highlighted the significance of Corridor 8, describing it as a vital rail link for the region and the EU as a whole. "Corridor 8 will facilitate faster movement of goods and passengers, enhance mobility, and improve market access and competitiveness for the Western Balkans. The commitment from Bulgaria and North Macedonia demonstrates a strong desire for regional cooperation, which is crucial for the future of both countries," stated the EC.

The eastern segment of Corridor 8 links North Macedonia and Bulgaria as part of the broader European "Western Balkans - Eastern Mediterranean" corridor. With EU financial support for project planning and co-financing under the Economic Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, North Macedonia and Albania are working to upgrade existing rail lines and complete the missing connections along the corridor.

