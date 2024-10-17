Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump as 'Unfit and Dangerous' Ahead of US Election

Vice President Kamala Harris has delivered a sharp critique of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming US presidential election. In an interview with Fox News’ chief political anchor, Bret Baier, she described Trump as "unstable, dangerous, and unfit to serve," underscoring the stakes of the race.

Harris expressed that Americans are "exhausted" by Trump's behavior, criticizing his focus on personal grievances rather than leadership. She remarked, "Donald Trump is unfit to serve; he is unstable, dangerous, and people are tired of someone who constantly demeans others and engages in personal grievances."

She also accused Trump of being willing to use the US military against American citizens, citing his repeated statements about targeting peaceful protesters and threatening those who oppose him. "He has repeatedly said he would turn the American military on its own people, target individuals engaged in peaceful protest, and lock people up simply for disagreeing with him," she noted.

Harris stressed the importance of democratic values, stating that a US president must be capable of handling criticism without resorting to extreme measures. "In a democracy like ours, the President should be able to face criticism without threatening to imprison those who disagree with him. This is what’s at stake," she emphasized.

If successful, Harris, who is the first woman, first Black, and first Asian American Vice President, would make history as the first female US president. At 59 years old, she faces a high-profile contest against Trump, who seeks a comeback after his 2020 defeat. A victory for Trump would mark the first time in over a century that a US president serves two non-consecutive terms.

The US presidential election is set for November 5, with both candidates vying for a pivotal win in a highly charged political landscape.