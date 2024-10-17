Israeli Strikes in Lebanon and Syria Leave 16 Dead, Including Lebanese Mayor

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon and Syria Leave 16 Dead, Including Lebanese Mayor

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and Syria have resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including the mayor of Nabatieh, a city in southern Lebanon. The strike, which occurred yesterday, also led to the destruction of the municipality building, marking the most significant attack on a Lebanese government facility since the beginning of the Israeli invasion.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank fired at one of their observation towers, further escalating tensions. In recent days, UN forces in the country have faced multiple attacks, leaving at least four peacekeepers injured.

Meanwhile, another Israeli airstrike in Syria targeted the port city of Latakia earlier today, causing large fires in the area. Firefighters are currently working to bring the blaze under control in the Mediterranean coastal city.

