BG-Alert National Test to Be Conducted Today Across Bulgaria

The national test of the BG-Alert system, previously postponed, is scheduled to take place today. The test will be conducted between 13:00 and 13:30, allowing authorities to verify the functionality of all components within the system.

A notification containing text in both Bulgarian and English will be sent to citizens' mobile devices across the country via the BG-Alert system. This message will be delivered once and will be accompanied by a distinct sound and/or vibration.

The half-hour test aims to ensure that the warning system operates correctly and that all its parts are functioning as intended, providing a comprehensive check of its capabilities.