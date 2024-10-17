BG-Alert National Test to Be Conducted Today Across Bulgaria

Ministry of Interior: BG-Alert Test Reached Most People, Special Settings Affected Some Users
An advisor to Bulgaria's Minister of the Interior, Nikolay Nikolov, announced that the BG-Alert notification system test was successful
The national test of the BG-Alert system, previously postponed, is scheduled to take place today. The test will be conducted between 13:00 and 13:30, allowing authorities to verify the functionality of all components within the system.
A notification containing text in both Bulgarian and English will be sent to citizens' mobile devices across the country via the BG-Alert system. This message will be delivered once and will be accompanied by a distinct sound and/or vibration.
The half-hour test aims to ensure that the warning system operates correctly and that all its parts are functioning as intended, providing a comprehensive check of its capabilities.
