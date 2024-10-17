US Launches Precision Airstrikes on Houthi Arms Depots in Yemen

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 09:04
Bulgaria: US Launches Precision Airstrikes on Houthi Arms Depots in Yemen

The United States has carried out precision airstrikes targeting underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The US Department of Defense confirmed that military forces struck five underground weapons storage sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis.

According to the Pentagon, US Air Force B-2 bombers were deployed in the strikes, which aimed to neutralize several underground facilities housing weapons components utilized by the Houthis to target civilian and military vessels throughout the area. The operation showcased the United States' capability to reach and destroy adversary assets that are otherwise kept inaccessible. The Pentagon stated, "The employment of US Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrates US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere."

The strikes were carried out under the direction of President Joe Biden, as authorized by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. He emphasized that the attacks were intended to reduce the Houthis' capacity for further destabilizing activities and to ensure the safety of US personnel and forces in critical maritime areas. "At the direction of President Biden, I authorized these targeted strikes to further degrade the Houthis' capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend US forces and personnel in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin said.

The Pentagon condemned the Houthi militants for their continued assaults on US and international vessels passing through the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, stating that these attacks have severely disrupted global trade. The statement highlighted the risks posed by the Houthis' actions, which endanger the environment, threaten civilian lives, and jeopardize the safety of US and allied forces in the region. "For over a year, the Iran-backed Houthis, Specially Designated Global Terrorists, have recklessly and unlawfully attacked US and international vessels transiting these vital waterways," the Pentagon remarked.

In a strong message to the Houthi rebels, Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to safeguarding its assets, allies, and the free movement of commerce in the region. He affirmed that the US military would continue to hold the Houthis accountable for their unlawful and reckless attacks. "The United States will not hesitate to take action to defend American lives and assets; to deter attacks against civilians and our regional partners; and to protect freedom of navigation," the statement read.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Houthi, Yemen

Related Articles:

Trump Claims Zelensky Helped Ignite the Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of playing a role in initiating the ongoing war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:53

US Confirms Ukraine's Path to NATO Membership

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, affirmed that Ukraine's future membership in the alliance remains secure, stating that not a single NATO leader challenged this commitment during the pact's July meeting

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

Kamala Harris Criticizes Trump as 'Unfit and Dangerous' Ahead of US Election

Vice President Kamala Harris has delivered a sharp critique of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming US presidential election

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

US Threatens Suspension of Military Aid if Israel Fails to Improve Gaza Access

The United States has issued a warning to Israel, demanding it improve humanitarian aid access in Gaza within the next 30 days or face potential consequences,

World | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

US Raises Alarm Over China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

The US State Department has expressed significant concerns about the recent military exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army

World | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

North Macedonia’s Transport Minister Rules Out Current Corridor 8 Project Amid Ongoing Negotiations with Bulgaria

North Macedonia's Transport Minister, Aleksandar Nikoloski, has indicated that the current Corridor 8 railway project "will certainly not be worked on"

World » Southeast Europe | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:19

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine, Seizing New Territory in Donetsk Region

On Thursday, Russia claimed that its forces had seized control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:03

Israel Confirms Killing of Hamas Leader Sinwar, Netanyahu Urges Gaza for Ceasefire

Following confirmation of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the orchestrator of the October 7 attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, stating that the conflict could end

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Biden Arrives in Germany for Talks on Ukraine and Middle East Ahead of US Elections

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany, marking the first official state visit by an American president since the country’s reunification

World | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:53

EU Commission to Propose New Legislation on Illegal Migrant Returns, Says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission plans to introduce new legislative measures aimed at facilitating the return of illegal migrants

World » EU | October 18, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Reportedly Killed—Is This the End of the Group's Leadership?

Israeli security cabinet members have been informed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is likely dead

World | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 17:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria