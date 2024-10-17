US Launches Precision Airstrikes on Houthi Arms Depots in Yemen

The United States has carried out precision airstrikes targeting underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The US Department of Defense confirmed that military forces struck five underground weapons storage sites used by the Iran-backed Houthis.

According to the Pentagon, US Air Force B-2 bombers were deployed in the strikes, which aimed to neutralize several underground facilities housing weapons components utilized by the Houthis to target civilian and military vessels throughout the area. The operation showcased the United States' capability to reach and destroy adversary assets that are otherwise kept inaccessible. The Pentagon stated, "The employment of US Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrates US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere."

The strikes were carried out under the direction of President Joe Biden, as authorized by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. He emphasized that the attacks were intended to reduce the Houthis' capacity for further destabilizing activities and to ensure the safety of US personnel and forces in critical maritime areas. "At the direction of President Biden, I authorized these targeted strikes to further degrade the Houthis' capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend US forces and personnel in one of the world's most critical waterways," Austin said.

The Pentagon condemned the Houthi militants for their continued assaults on US and international vessels passing through the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, stating that these attacks have severely disrupted global trade. The statement highlighted the risks posed by the Houthis' actions, which endanger the environment, threaten civilian lives, and jeopardize the safety of US and allied forces in the region. "For over a year, the Iran-backed Houthis, Specially Designated Global Terrorists, have recklessly and unlawfully attacked US and international vessels transiting these vital waterways," the Pentagon remarked.

In a strong message to the Houthi rebels, Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to safeguarding its assets, allies, and the free movement of commerce in the region. He affirmed that the US military would continue to hold the Houthis accountable for their unlawful and reckless attacks. "The United States will not hesitate to take action to defend American lives and assets; to deter attacks against civilians and our regional partners; and to protect freedom of navigation," the statement read.