Bulgaria's Acting PM: Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Captive Sailors

Bulgaria and Japan Launch Joint Research Lab for Dairy Innovations
The state company "LB Bulgaricum" has signed an agreement with its long-time partner, the Japanese company "Meiji," to establish a joint research laboratory in Bulgaria.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated in Brussels that all institutions in Bulgaria are actively working to secure the release of Bulgarian sailors, though he acknowledged the situation is particularly complex and sensitive, BNT reports. He made these comments while attending a summit of EU leaders alongside the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The Bulgarian sailors, part of the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" ship, have been held captive by Yemeni Houthis since November of the previous year.
When questioned about the progress of discussions with the European Commission concerning the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and the possibility of receiving the second tranche, Glavchev explained that changes in the National Assembly's decisions are necessary for any government to pursue modifications. He noted that while there are existing agreements with the European Commission, they cannot violate the current decisions made by the National Assembly. He expressed hope for positive outcomes if the representatives permit a change.
On the topic of police and prosecutor actions against vote-buying, Glavchev assured that these measures would persist until the conclusion of the election day.
