Bulgaria's Acting PM: Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Captive Sailors

Politics | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 16:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Acting PM: Ongoing Efforts to Secure Release of Captive Sailors

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated in Brussels that all institutions in Bulgaria are actively working to secure the release of Bulgarian sailors, though he acknowledged the situation is particularly complex and sensitive, BNT reports. He made these comments while attending a summit of EU leaders alongside the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Bulgarian sailors, part of the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" ship, have been held captive by Yemeni Houthis since November of the previous year.

When questioned about the progress of discussions with the European Commission concerning the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and the possibility of receiving the second tranche, Glavchev explained that changes in the National Assembly's decisions are necessary for any government to pursue modifications. He noted that while there are existing agreements with the European Commission, they cannot violate the current decisions made by the National Assembly. He expressed hope for positive outcomes if the representatives permit a change.

On the topic of police and prosecutor actions against vote-buying, Glavchev assured that these measures would persist until the conclusion of the election day.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: galaxy leader, Bulgarian, Glavchev, Houthis

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and Japan Launch Joint Research Lab for Dairy Innovations

The state company "LB Bulgaricum" has signed an agreement with its long-time partner, the Japanese company "Meiji," to establish a joint research laboratory in Bulgaria.

Business | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 16:31

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder

Austrian authorities have closed Euram Bank (European American Investment Bank) following a decision made at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting

World » EU | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 15:18

Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria on Track for Eurozone Entry by Year-End

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion necessary for joining the Eurozone by the end of the year

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 08:23

Bulgarian Teen Sentenced in UK After Posing as Doctor Without Medical Degree

A 19-year-old Bulgarian woman, Kremena Zdravkova, has been sentenced to a year’s probation in England after posing as a doctor despite having no medical qualifications

Crime | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 09:03

North Macedonia Debates Constitutional Changes Amid Tensions with Bulgaria

Discussions in North Macedonia are underway regarding potential constitutional changes, with former foreign minister Bujar Osmani asserting the necessity of a vote on the matter

World » Southeast Europe | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 17:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

President Radev: Time for Bulgaria to Reassert Its Influence in the Balkans

During his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for Bulgaria to reclaim its influential position in the Balkans

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 13:30

Bulgaria Backs Proposal for Migrant Centers Outside EU Borders

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev shared his thoughts in Brussels regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish centers for illegal migrants outside the European Union's borders

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Prime Minister Glavchev: Bulgaria on Track for Eurozone Entry by Year-End

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion necessary for joining the Eurozone by the end of the year

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 08:23

Bulgaria’s Air Force Academy Unveils Advanced F-16 Virtual Training System

A groundbreaking virtual reality system for F-16 training has been delivered to the Higher Air Force School "G. Benkovski" in Dolna Mitropolia

Politics » Defense | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgarian President Calls for Accountability After Fatal Fighter Jet Accident

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called for a comprehensive analysis following the recent inspection by the Ministry of Defense concerning the fighter jet crash that occurred a month ago

Politics | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 10:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria