October 28 Declared Non-School Day for Schools Serving as Polling Stations in Bulgaria

October 16, 2024
On October 28, schools in Bulgaria that serve as polling stations will have a non-school day, as officially announced by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

This decision, issued by Minister of Education and Science Prof. Galin Tsokov, is published on the department's website. The day following the National Assembly elections has been designated as a non-school day for schools involved in the electoral process, allowing for the necessary technological preparations and arrangements of classrooms before the start of classes.

Teachers will restructure the educational content of subjects scheduled for that day to ensure that the overall educational process remains unaffected, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

