Search Ends in Heartbreak: Bilyana Petrova Found Deceased

Society » INCIDENTS | October 16, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Bilyana Petrova, a 31-year-old woman from Sofia who had been missing, has been found dead.

Her body was discovered near the Central Hall building in the capital, not far from where she was last seen the previous day.

Angel Angelov, who initially announced the search for Bilyana on Facebook, expressed his condolences in a post stating, "The search is ending. Unfortunately, we were late and could not find her in time. Thank you to everyone who responded."

While the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated, initial reports indicate that there are no signs of violence on her body. Unconfirmed information suggests that she may have taken her own life. An official inspection is currently underway to determine the exact details of the situation.

