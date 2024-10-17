Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria with Strong Winds in the East

October 16, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies Expected Across Bulgaria with Strong Winds in the East @Pixabay

On October 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. However, cloud cover will be more prominent in the northeast, extending to central regions by midday, and gradually clearing towards the evening. Winds will be light to moderate from the east, with stronger northerly gusts anticipated in eastern parts of the country. Temperatures will range from 13°C in the northeast to 20°C in the southwest, with Sofia expecting around 16°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, heavy cloud cover is forecast for the northern areas during the morning, shifting to the southern parts in the afternoon. Northerly winds will be moderate to strong, with temperatures reaching between 13°C and 16°C. The seawater temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudiness will vary throughout the day. The highest peaks of the Rila and Pirin mountains will face moderate to strong northwesterly winds. Temperatures will be around 10°C to 11°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 4°C at 2,000 meters.

